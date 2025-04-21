John Hunter Nemechek shares his wife Taylor’s “dirty 30” birthday workout regimen

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek recently shared a workout with his wife, Taylor, for her 30th birthday. The couple, who have been married since October 2020, tied the knot at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in North Garden, Virginia. They also share two daughters, Aspen, who was born in 2021, and Penelope, born in 2023.
In his latest story on Instagram, the No. 42 Toyota driver shared a picture of the birthday with the workout regimen.
"Dirty 30 birthday workout," Nemechek wrote.
In his previous story, he shared a picture of Taylor beside her black and white birthday cake.
Meanwhile, Nemechek, who is currently in his third full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, is ranked 21st in the points standings. He has secured one top-5 and two top-10 finishes after the first nine races of the year. Moreover, the 27-year-old has not finished better than 21st in the last four races.
Nemechek's best finish this season was fifth place at the season-opening Daytona 500.
John Hunter Nemechek celebrates Easter with family
As the NASCAR Cup series took its first and only weekend off for the 2025 season last Sunday for Easter, John Hunter Nemechek spent the day with his family. He shared pictures with his wife and two daughters, who were wearing matching pink dresses. He captioned the post on Instagram:
"He is risen!"
Nemechek joined his current team, Legacy Motor Club, which is co-owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, last season after competing for Front Row Motorsports during his rookie season in 2020. He commented on his 2024 Cup season during an interview with Speed Freaks earlier this month.
"Yeah, it was definitely a year not to remember, for sure. There were a lot of moments that I would say that I learned in difficult situations, and a lot of overcoming last year," John Hunter Nemechek said (01:10 onwards).
The team, which also fields another full-time car Erik Jones, changed from Chevrolet to Toyota last season and saw both its teams finishing outside the 25th rank.
"I knew that it wasn't going to be easy coming into last year. We didn't know how we were going to run, the speed that we were going to have as Legacy Motor Club. All in all, we were focused on trying to continue to kind of build this organization from the ground up," he added.
The Cup Series will return this week for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Nemechek has two eighth-place finishes at the track, which came in 2020.