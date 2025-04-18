Jordan Bianchi reveals ‘complicated’ hurdles concerning NASCAR Cup Series return to Rockingham

For the first time since 2013, the NASCAR Truck Series will return to the iconic Rockingham Speedway this coming Friday, April 18. However, there has been a lot of chatter about whether this mile-long, D-shaped oval will ever host another Cup Series race.

Since its opening in 1965 to 2004, Rockingham Speedway held a variety of events, including the NASCAR Cup Series. However, the probability it a return seems unlikely in the foreseeable future. Just recently, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi explained why.

“It’s complicated,” said Bianchi (via nytimes.com). “First and foremost, fans need to attend. And not just this weekend but for future races as well, even after the novelty wears off.”

Right now, there are five tracks, Bowman Gray, Charlotte, Darlington, Martinsville, and North Wilkesboro, that are two hours or fewer from Charlotte, North Carolina, which happens to be the current hub of the sport. This means about 21 percent of the 38-race schedule is concentrated in this area.

“If NASCAR wants to expand its footprint across North America, adding to that logjam won’t help,” Bianchi further explained. “If the racing proves exceptional and the crowd support is stupendous, maybe NASCAR finds a way to slot in Rockingham on a future Cup schedule.”

But right now, Bianchi thinks the fans should enjoy the upcoming Truck Series event at Rockingham, rather than wondering about future possibilities. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 from 5 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Xfinity race at Rockingham to welcome three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner for the first time in years

Kasey Kahne will return to NASCAR racing for the first time since 2018 at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19. As stated by Yardbarker in one of their latest reports, the veteran racer will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing this time around.

Kahne’s last race was the 2018 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. There were 11 races left in the season, but the Enumclaw, Washington native had to retire early due to underlying health conditions. He was driving for Leavine Family Racing at the time.

After taking the No. 33 RCR Chevy for a test spin, Kahne told NASCAR,

“It doesn't feel like I've been out of NASCAR as long as I have. Time flies, and I'm glad to be back doing this race."

"I did [five] Xfinity races, one truck race and one Cup race and was competitive every time I was there. The size of the track, the banking, the flatness in spots… everything that Rockingham brings. It's a cool track that I wanted to race again at,” Kahne exclaimed.

Named North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, the 250-lap event has been scheduled for this coming Saturday, 4 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch Kasey Kahne in action only on CW or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

