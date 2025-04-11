Jordan Fish grateful to 'experience' fiance Denny Hamlin's back to back Cup triumph

Jordan Fish recently shared a personal moment on Instagram after her fiancé Denny Hamlin clinched his second straight NASCAR Cup Series win, this time at Darlington Raceway. Through her post, she celebrated Hamlin’s back-to-back wins, along with which she also emphasized being grateful for her family being present to witness the Darlington victory.

The post has three photos in total. The first two are of Hamlin, Fish, and their younger daughter Molly Gold Hamlin. In the third one, they are joined by other people. The post is captioned,

“Throwback weekend @darlingtonraceway was a success! 😃✌🏼Back to back wins for @dennyhamlin 🏆 Especially grateful that my family was there to experience victory lane! 🏁”

Fish, who has been with Hamlin for about 16 years, was previously a cheerleader for the Charlotte Hornets, where she met Hamlin in 2007. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2024. Together, they are parents to two daughters, Taylor James Hamlin and Molly.

Denny drives the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and now has 56 career wins in the Cup series. The win at Darlington was the first time since 2012 that he won back-to-back races, having also taken the checkered flag at Martinsville the previous weekend.

Starting third and trailing for much of the race, he took advantage of a late-race caution triggered by Kyle Larson’s spin. A strong pit stop from his team moved him into the lead for the final restart. From there, he executed a perfect overtime launch, beating out William Byron, who had led 243 of the 297 laps.

NASCAR viewership spikes as Denny Hamlin secures second straight win

Denny Hamlin’s win at Darlington wasn’t just a boost for his Cup Series campaign—it also brought in big numbers for NASCAR on television. According to Fox Sports PR, the Goodyear 400 was the most-watched cable telecast on Sunday, pulling in 2.517 million viewers, with a peak of 3.1 million. The race aired on FS1 and was part of the highly anticipated Throwback Weekend.

The Martinsville race had drawn 2.4 million viewers and was also the most-watched cable broadcast of the day, peaking at 2.85 million. Viewership for the Darlington race saw a 15% increase over last year’s FS1 broadcast from Martinsville and a 5% jump from FS1’s average race viewership in 2024. However, it was slightly down from last year’s Goodyear 400, which had recorded 2.63 million viewers.

Fox Sports will continue coverage for the next five NASCAR Cup Series races before Amazon Prime takes over later in the season. Up next is the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, airing April 13 on FS1. After a brief break, the series will resume at Talladega on April 27, with additional races at Texas, Kansas, and the All-Star event at North Wilkesboro also airing on FS1.

