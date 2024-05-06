Jordan Fish showcases Denny Hamlin's impressive 'catching food' skills during dinner outing

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin's fianceé Jordan Fish took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious snippet of her partner "catching food" during a dinner outing.

While Denny Hamlin remains one of the most polarising figures on the race track, the 43-year-old driver maintains a heartening relationship with his family. The driver is often accompanied to races by his fianceé Jordan Fish and his daughters: Taylor and Molly.

Recently, Hamlin's long-time partner Fish took to her Instagram account to share a snippet of herself and her family enjoying a dinner outing ahead of her fiance's NASCAR race in Kansas. In the clip, Hamlin can be seen catching food with his mouth as daughters Taylor and Molly cheer on for their pop.

The post was shared hours before Denny Hamlin's upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 race at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin is set to start the race from 14th position. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran enters the race hot on heels of a stunning victory at Dover Motor Speedway past week. The win was Hamlin's third of the season, as he continues his pursuit for his first ever NASCAR championship.

Denny Hamlin on his best NASCAR start in nearly a decade

Hamlin's win in Dover was his third in 2024 after Bristol and Richmond. The No. 11 Toyota driver looks primed to contend for the Cup championship yet again after missing out on silver ware on multiple occasions.

Reflecting on his successful start to the NASCAR season, Denny Hamlin expressed his determination to continue his pursuit of excellence. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio following his win at Dover, Hamlin emphasized his passion for the sport and his drive to succeed. He said:

"I think my drive will keep it going simply because I want to win. I love where I'm at in my career. I love being able to sit down and study and do my homework and continue to get better, even at my age. That all matters to me."

He further added:

"When I can see results like this, it all certainly means a lot and it fuels my passion for the sport and my competitiveness for winning."

After 11 races in the ongoing NASCAR season, Denny Hamlin has accumulated 361 points, and is ranked fourth in the Cup Series standings. He has three top-5 finishes to his name, all resulting in victories.