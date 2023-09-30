Jordan Taylor to drive Kaulig Racing’s number 11 car in NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte

Kaulig Racing has confirmed the return of Jordan Taylor, a distinguished figure in the world of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, to their ranks.

A 26-time champion in the IMSA series, Taylor is set to take the wheel of the team's No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro at the upcoming Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The team announce his return to the second tier of NASCAR on social media and has been met with a fair share of excitement from fans.

This marks Jordan Taylor's second stint with Kaulig Racing, following his debut, earlier this year, in the Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway, where he showcased his prowess behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet, despite finishing 27th.

Taylor's initial foray into NASCAR saw him filling in for the injured Chase Elliott at the Circuit of The Americas in the Cup Series in March, where he started fourth but concluded the race in the 24th position.

Jordan Taylor's lineage and impressive racing career outside NASCAR

At 32 years old, Jordan Taylor brings a wealth of experience and a legacy steeped in motorsports. As the youngest son of Wayne Taylor, a celebrated name in sports car racing, his lineage is synonymous with excellence on the track.

He drove for Wayne Taylor Racing for seven seasons, teaming up alongside his brother Ricky Taylor in the process and securing two championship wins in 2013 and 2017.

His impressive track record includes multiple victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, with his most recent class win secured in 2021. The Corvette Racing driver has also bagged a milestone victory in 2015, clinching the 24 Hours of Le Mans GTE Pro class.

Taylor's stellar record in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship further solidifies his status on the grid. Occupying the second place in point standings, he is a three time IMSA SportsCar Champion, with two of his victories coming in GT Le Mans class and a sole championship victory in 2017 under the Prototype class.

As Taylor prepares to reprise his role with Kaulig Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will become a regular feature in NASCAR in the coming seasons.