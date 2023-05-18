Jordan Taylor to drive in Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing next month in Portland

Next month, Jordan Taylor will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut and return to driving a stock car. He won the Rolex 24 at Daytona three times (twice overall), and he also won his class in the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses, I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list,” Taylor said.

On June 3, Jordan Taylor will compete in the lone Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

This year, Kaulig Racing has used a variety of drivers in the No. 10 vehicle. A.J. Allmendinger won at COTA, and Kyle Larson won at Darlington last weekend while driving the third Kaulig entry. This year, the car has also been piloted by Justin Haley, Derek Kraus, Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch.

In the COTA Cup race earlier this year, Taylor had his first opportunity to run a NASCAR stock car. He filled in for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He began fourth but came in 24th after being caught up in the turmoil on the last lap.

Anthony James Allmendinger won the Portland race last year, making Kaulig Racing the reigning champions.

Jordan Taylor on North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Corvette Racing driver Jordon Taylor will make his stock car racing debut on an oval circuit in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The crucial moment will occur at the historic 0.625-mile oval's CARS Tour Pro Late Model event on Wednesday.

NASCAR Garage 56 Test

Taylor merely views this as his long-awaited chance to participate in an oval competition after years of watching stock car racing with interest. But the challenge is all the more noteworthy since it comes at North Wilkesboro's NASCAR All-Star Week, of all times and locations.

“It’s kind of all fallen into place in a weird way, It started with me driving with Jeff Gordon in 2017 … we won the Rolex 24 together, so it kicked off the relationship in a nice way," he said.

Jordan Taylor, a four-time IMSA Drivers Champion, is currently competing in his fourth full-time season with Corvette. He has won the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He has won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 24 times overall, 11 times in a Corvette.

Jordan Taylor's entry with E33 Motorsports in Wednesday's Late Model race at North Wilkesboro was the result of a series of events that started with his Rolex 24 triumph in 2017.

