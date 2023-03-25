Jordan Taylor to mark his NASCAR debut with a Jeff Gordon-inspired helmet

IMSA star Jordan Taylor is set to make his NASCAR national series debut at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 26). Taylor will be piloting the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott.

Taylor has always been a NASCAR fanatic and a Jeff Gordon fan. His online alter-ego, Rodey Sandstorm, showcases his other side, through whom he imitates 90s drivers and Jeff Gordon. He represents Sandstorm as a brash NASCAR fan.

Making his debut in COTA, the three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion will feature a Jeff Gordon-inspired helmet. The helmet bears Gordon's 'Rainbow Warriors' theme. The Sandstorm logo is adorned on the backside. He shared photos of the multi-colored helmet on social media.

Jeff Gordon used the Rainbow Warriors theme on his #24 DuPont Chevrolet as a token of appreciation for the Rainbow Coalition. It also represented American Indian Culture. Sporting this colorful theme, Gordon won four titles for Hendricks Motorsports.

Jordan Taylor and Jeff Gordon previously teamed up for the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Taylor was also joined by his brother Ricky and Max Angelelli, winning the race in dominant fashion.

The 24-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race winner is fully prepped for his debut outing in Austin. Alongside all the preparations, Taylor shared in a funny tweet where he changed his voicemail for the NASCAR weekend.

Taylor seems at home with Hendrick Motorsports, a team led by Jeff Gordon, who serves as the team's vice chairman. When the 31-year-old hits the track, it'll probably be Rodney Sandstorm driving the vehicle.

Jordan Taylor ready for 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

While Jordan Taylor is excited about his debut NASCAR weekend, he also understands that he has to make the most of his opportunity. In an interview with Racing America, he termed the weekend a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'.

The road course specialist expressed his excitement in the interview as he said:

"I’m super excited because I know I’m in probably the best car any road course guy has ever gotten to drive. The scary thing is every road course guy that goes there, seems to struggle some. So, I know it’s going to be difficult. [Having such a good car] almost sets the expectations too high."

He added:

"It’s a big opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could be a one-time opportunity that never comes back again"

The drivers got an extra 50-minute practice session on Friday for the NASCAR weekend in Austin. Jordan Taylor, driving the #9 UniFirst Chevrolet, finished the session 10th on the timing sheet, an impressive start for the debutant.

As Taylor hits the track, Chase Elliott will join the Fox Sports broadcast for the event. Elliott will make a remote appearance as he continues to recover from the injury.

