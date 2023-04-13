Jordan Taylor shares witty story of getting free lunch, courtesy of Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott's road course substitute Jordan Taylor shared a witty story where he got a free lunch due to the former's popularity. Taylor took to Twitter to share the incident on Wednesday (April 12).

Taylor tweeted that a Chipotle cashier gave him a free lunch because she was a Chase Elliott fan. The IMSA driver tagged Elliott in the post, thanking him for the free lunch.

"I just went to Chipotle and the cashier gave me my lunch for free because she’s a @chaseelliott fan. Thanks Chase"

Jordan Taylor @jordan10taylor I just went to Chipotle and the cashier gave me my lunch for free because she’s a @chaseelliott fan. Thanks Chase I just went to Chipotle and the cashier gave me my lunch for free because she’s a @chaseelliott fan. Thanks Chase

Jordan Taylor subbed for Elliott at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. He qualified fourth in the race but dropped down the order on Sunday, finishing 24th.

Taylor has benefitted from Chase Elliott's popularity across America. The #9 Chevrolet driver has been NASCAR's most popular driver for a long time now. Elliott was voted the most popular Cup Series driver for the fifth time in a row last year.

Chase Elliott and his father Bill Elliott

The 27-year-old superstar reigns supreme over the hearts of the younger generation. Elliott continues the trend set by his father, Bill Elliott, who holds the record for being voted as NASCAR's most popular driver for 18 years. His father was quite aptly known as 'Awesome Bill From Dawsonville'.

The father-son duo from Dawsonville seem to have a great connection with their fans.

When will Chase Elliott return to NASCAR?

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott continues to recover from the injuries he suffered in the Colorado snowboarding accident. The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver has missed six races this year, after an incident where he broke his left leg.

Elliott's season was off to a great start with a runner-up finish in the second race of the season. However, he couldn't build on the momentum as he injured himself the following week when NASCAR reached Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports later released a statement on March 7 stating that Elliott’s recovery would last six weeks. Jeff Gordon recently admitted in an interview with NBC Sports that the team is still sticking to the timeline.

Gordon said that the team is assessing the situation every week and a decision will be made based on the recommendations of the doctors.

"I think that’s still the target. It’s a week-to-week thing based on his doctors and what they’re seeing and how the recovery is going."

Hendrick Motorsports hasn't given any official statement regarding the #9 driver's return date. Until his return, Xfinity driver Josh Berry will drive the #9 Chevrolet. Berry is scheduled to enter the NOCO 400 Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. It also marks the final race on his schedule that was released by the team a month ago.

As time goes by, the #9 driver's imminent return seems to be coming sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes