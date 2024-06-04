Josef Newgarden’s rival dismisses idea of IndyCar drivers replicating Kyle Larson's Double attempt

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has explained the rationale behind the potentially unattainable 'Double Duty' dream that Kyle Larson has inspired Josef Newgarden to fulfill. The latter expressed his desire for the exhausting 1100-mile affair after sealing his second Indy 500 win.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver became the fifth person to attempt the Indy-Charlotte Double. To date, only Tony Stewart has been able to complete the doubleheader on the same day. Larson tried to join the likes of the 3x Cup Series champion but inclement weather conditions canceled his Coca-Cola 600 run and the HMS driver couldn't even run a single lap. Thus, his Double Duty dream remains unfulfilled.

The 2024 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was inspired by Larson's attempt and expressed his desire to relish the opportunity of attempting the Double saying,

"Bob, I want to, so bad. I want to terribly bad."

However, that might not be feasible as Conor Daly revealed a stat that might hinder the Team Penske IndyCar driver's pursuit.

"I would find it hard for a NASCAR Cup Series team to be even interested in that [Double Duty]. They're running a lot of supercars right now, which is really cool. But I don't know if I see as much interest in getting any of us [IndyCar drivers] to do that," Daly said via Racing America on X. (0.12)

"I think so much of us are focused on, because our season is much shorter and like this is the most important part of our season, I don't think anyone from this camp would want to put that in jeopardy," the #24 IndyCar driver added.

IndyCar's 2024 season comprises 18 races, spanning from March to September, whereas NASCAR's year-long 2024 schedule boasts 40 races from February to November.

"I want to" - Josef Newgarden unfurls his Double desire after Kyle Larson's attempt

Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports collaborated to put Kyle Larson behind the wheel of the #17 open-wheel car. The Californian showcased his versatility and stood fifth fastest during the qualifying run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, after kicking off his 200-lap run, unfavorable odds blew Larson's hope of dominating the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing.' He spun during an early restart and dropped to 14th place. Though he gained back momentum and climbed to sixth, a pit-lane speeding penalty later pushed him to the rear of the pack in 22nd place.

Furthermore, a lackluster race strategy briefly put Kyle Larson in contention but that soon faded. With just 5 laps until the checkered flag dropped, the Arrow McLaren driver was left with no choice but to pit for service and sacrifice his lead.

With that, the 31-year-old finished 18th at the Indy500. Nonetheless, the winner of the race was inspired by Kyle Larson's attempt, following which he talked about "relish[ing] the opportunity" of attempting a Double.

"Bob, I want to, so bad. I want to terribly bad. That's not just a me thing. I think if you ask a lot of the drivers in the field they will all relish the opportunity to do the Double," Newgarden told Bob Pockrass via X. (0.12)

"I love NASCAR racing too, I wanna go run the Double. And I think we need some IndyCar representatives to show the other way around on it. Maybe now is a great opportunity for an IndyCar guy to transfer better," he added.

After the failed Double Duty attempt, Kyle Larson's Cup Series playoff odds are at risk as NASCAR is yet to decide on the waiver.