Josh Berry anticipates a Kyle Busch-like reckoning for Carson Hocevar following a collision with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Josh Berry weighed in on Carson Hocevar spinning out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Drawing parallels to the infamous post-race scuffle when Stenhouse threw hands at Kyle Busch, Berry hoped to 'finally see' a similar predicament for Hocevar.

Driving the No.77 Chevy, Hocevar brushed the rear of Stenhouse early into the second stage, leaving the No. 47 driver to slide up the track and collide with the outside wall. Stenhouse went back to the pits and rejoined the lead lap before ultimately retiring from the race.

Noting the incident, Josh Berry went over the team radio and hinted that Hocevar might get a Kyle Busch-like reckoning from Stenhouse. SiriusXM NASCAR host Davey Segal shared the radio excerpt on his X handle, writing,

"Might finally see the No. 77 get punched after that," @joshberry says re: the No.47 of @StenhouseJr going around after contact from @CarsonHocevar

Here's a clip of the incident shared by NASCAR's official X handle:

Stenhouse began the race 13 spots ahead of Hocevar, who'd qualified at 26th. The result marks the HYAK Motorsports driver's first DNF of the season. Earlier this year, Hocevar drew the ire of several veteran drivers for his aggressive driving style at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Josh Berry, meanwhile, qualified 20th on the grid for his debut race at Nashville with Wood Brothers Racing. His last outing at the track with Stewart-Haas Racing ended in a DNF after starting from the front row.

"Partly it was on me": Josh Berry takes responsibility for disqualification at Battle of Broadway

On May 29, Josh Berry competed in the second annual Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Driving the No. 21 Fathead Ford, the Cup Series driver initially took home the race win but was later found in violation of the car's left-side weight allowance.

Consequently, the Tennessee native was stripped of his race win, which he deemed a 'heartbreaking' ordeal. Talking to the media post-race, Berry detailed the disqualification, saying (via Yahoo Sports),

"As cars naturally gain left-side weight as fuel burns off you have to leave yourself a buffer when you go through pre-race inspection and long story short, we were just a little too tight on the buffer pre-race. Obviously, it was really disappointing. I mean heartbreaking for me growing up in this area and have that come down to what it did."

"Partly it was on me, just not doing all of the procedures and just showing up and running and not knowing how close it was going to be and how everything works," he added.

Josh Berry admitted that he didn't pay attention to fluid intake during and post-race, noting that even small details like that can make a difference in the end.

