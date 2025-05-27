Josh Berry believes ‘perception has changed completely’ about him since Stewart-Haas Racing’s demise

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry is one of four drivers who were left without a seat last season after Stewart-Haas Racing announced their exit from NASCAR. While all four drivers found themselves competing in the Cup Series this season, Berry recently shared his belief that the NASCAR community has had a change in perspective this season.

Now behind the wheel of the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, Berry has endured a rocky path in recent years, bouncing between teams while searching for stability. After brief stints, including one with Stewart-Haas Racing, Berry finally appears to have found footing with WBR. He delivered a breakthrough performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, claiming victory in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 16.

In a recent interview conducted by NBC Sports, Berry revealed how 'overperforming' this season has led to a shift in how he is recognized on the track.

“I think last year a lot of people looked at us as underperforming and now we’re overperforming,” Berry said. “It changes just like that. The perception has changed completely.”

Berry took over the #21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing, replacing Harrison Burton despite Burton’s strong finish to the 2024 Cup Series season. Burton not only claimed his first career victory late in the year but also delivered a milestone achievement for the team, marking Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th win in NASCAR’s top division.

Meanwhile, Berry’s former Stewart-Haas Racing teammates have enjoyed promising seasons. Chase Briscoe, now driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing after replacing Martin Truex Jr., currently sits 11th in the driver standings. Ryan Preece, competing in RFK Racing’s new third entry—the #60 Ford—holds 14th, also within playoff contention.

The lone exception is Noah Gragson, who struggles in 28th while piloting the #4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

What Josh Berry said on the significance of the Coca-Cola 600 race in NASCAR

Considered NASCAR's longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 was held on May 25, Memorial Day Weekend, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race is one of the few crown jewel events in the Cup Series schedule, and is widely regarded as a favorite by drivers and fans alike.

Ahead of the race, Josh Berry gave his verdict on racing in the Coke 600 at Charlotte. (via Speedway Media)

"It’s the longest race in our sport, and that opens up a lot of opportunities for comers and goers. You obviously have to have a good balance to start the race, but then it cools off, and you’ve got to stay up with the track. It’s just a grind. For us, I’m really excited to get there with the speed we’ve had on the intermediates. I finished 10th there last year."

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Practice - Source: Getty

Berry nearly secured a top ten finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he crossed the start finish line in P12. Catch the WBR driver next at Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 on June 1.

