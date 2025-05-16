Josh Berry blasts NASCAR ARCA’s level, says Cars Tour puts on better racing

Josh Berry, a NASCAR star, recently revealed to Toby Christie that he finds the ARCA races “horrible”. He added that he would rather watch the races in the CARS Tour as they put on “better racing”.

Josh Berry, driving the #21 for Wood Brothers Racing, has made a significant impact in his second full-time season in the Cup Series. Berry captured his first career Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a historic milestone for him and his team, the win coming in as the 101st triumph for WBR.

Berry currently sits in 17th spot in the Cup Series standings with 244 points, recording one win, two top-five finishes, and three top-tens. He has had an average starting position of 15.2 and an average finish of 21.2. Berry’s performance has been a bright spot for WBR, especially as the team is in its first season after the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Berry revealed that he prefers the CARS Tour to the races in the ARCA Menards Series. He believes that the quality of racing in the ARCA is much lower than he prefers. Toby Christie reported his comments on X:

"Josh Berry says, "I'll be honest, I've watched ARCA races, and they're horrible." Says @CARSTour puts on better racing, and he's excited to see how it comes off on FS1 tonight."

Josh Berry’s career began at age eight in go-karts and local Legend Cars, but his breakthrough came through online simulation racing. This is where his talent caught the attention of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. This led to him getting a spot in JR Motorsports, where Berry became a dominant force in Late Model Stock Cars, winning the 2017 CARS Tour championship. Berry transitioned to the Xfinity Series with Junior’s team and won five races. He made his Cup Series debut in 2021, later replacing Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. After SHR’s closing, he joined Wood Brothers Racing, replacing Harrison Burton.

Josh Berry finds legitimacy in speed and competitiveness

Josh Berry, in his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season and first with Wood Brothers Racing, has found renewed legitimacy and optimism despite a mix of results in 2025. After moving from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Berry quickly made headlines by securing his maiden Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While acknowledging that he and the No. 21 Ford team have “left some points on the table” due to missed opportunities and various setbacks, Berry emphasized the positives: consistent speed, strong qualifying performances, and time spent leading laps. He believes these factors show the team is “doing the right things” and building a solid foundation for future success.

"Obviously, we've definitely left some points on the table, but the biggest thing is just how you're running. We've been qualifying pretty well and racing well, leading laps. Each race that the finish got away from us is for different reasons, I feel like." (via alt_driver)

Furthermore, he added:

"I think that just continues to legitimize everything that we're doing to prepare and everything we're doing the week of these races and on race weekends that we're doing the right things and we're fast and we're competitive. And just have to keep working on the execution side of things and learning. But I feel like we're in a really good spot."

Berry highlighted that each disappointing finish has come for different reasons, but the team’s preparation and race weekend execution are yielding competitiveness and speed.

