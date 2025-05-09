Josh Berry is crystal clear about the track he wants for the Championship Race

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Kansas Speedway race this weekend. During the media day, Berry opened up about his thoughts on the venue he wants for the Championship Four race.

Berry has been competing in the Cup Series since 2021 and landed a full-time seat in 2024 under Stewart-Haas Racing. Later, the 34-year-old driver replaced Harrison Burton in Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season after SHR ceased its operations. He won his first-ever Cup Series race this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2025 and secured his spot in the playoffs.

Following his success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry wants NASCAR to organize the Championship Four race on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. He further explained (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I think the first one that comes to mind is Las Vegas, not only because of us winning there, but it just seems to put on good racing, and I think it's a good market for the championship race as well. I think that checks those two boxes there. It's a really good racetrack, but a really good area that could bring some excitement for the championship race."

Josh Berry ranks 24th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 206 points to his credit. He has secured one win, two top-ten finishes, and two top-five finishes in 11 starts this season, followed by three unfortunate DNFs.

Josh Berry revealed the reason behind not performing a celebratory burnout after his first Cup Series triumph

On March 16, 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite it being his first win of his career, Berry refused to perform the celebratory burnout like other drivers.

In a post-race interview, the WBR driver revealed that he was influenced by former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 Daytona 500 victory celebration. Another reason for the same was that Berry couldn't afford to damage the car. He further explained (via Steven Raranto on X):

“There’s a couple reasons. Number one, over the course of the off-season, I found myself watching the 2014 Daytona 500 when Dale won. He went down to one and kind of swung around, took his stuff off, waved at the fans. I think back of Saturday night short-track racing, we wouldn’t have that type of celebration, right? Because you couldn’t blow the quarter panels up, blow the motor, tear the car to hell after the race.”

“That’s just what I wanted to do. It's just kind of who I am. I did a little bit of one there at the end there, just kind of spun around a couple times. That’s just who I am as a person. I’ve spent my whole life working on my own race cars, building race cars, got my *ss chewed a couple times for doing burnouts when I shouldn’t and tore stuff up. I just want to soak in the moment," he added.

During the final stage, and with 16 laps to go, Josh Berry took the lead from Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez. Berry held his lead pretty well and led to Wood Brothers Racing's 101st win in stock car racing.

