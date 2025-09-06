  • NASCAR
Josh Berry describes why Team Penske's performance gives them "extra confidence" going into WWT Raceway playoff battle

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 06, 2025 22:21 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Josh Berry during the 2025 Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Josh Berry shared his thoughts on Team Penske's strong performances at World Wide Technology Raceway. Encouraged by their success, he expressed confidence in his own chances and hopes to run well, a crucial goal as he is one of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR playoffs.

In the last two races on the 1.25-mile Illinois oval, Team Penske has scored one win, three top-5s, and four top-10s. Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Ford Mustang, delivered the victory in the 2024 race, making him the defending winner for this weekend.

Team Penske was brought up to Josh Berry because the team has a technical alliance with Wood Brothers Racing. He is the driver of the iconic #21 Ford following a one-year stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing last season.

Speaking about Team Penske's reputation for dominating at the WWT Raceway, the 34-year-old NASCAR driver said (via SpeedFreaks on X):

“Obviously, we have a tight alliance with these guys, and they have a lot of success here, so that gives us extra confidence coming here... that we can go run well.”
“It's a little different tire, a little different time of the year compared to what they've had in the last couple of years, but I still feel pretty good about what we got, and we just got to go out and execute,” he added.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 takes place on September 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 240-lap showdown at WWT Raceway will be a pivotal stop in the postseason, coming just before the Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

If Berry can take advantage of the strength that comes with Wood Brothers Racing’s alliance with Team Penske, he has a chance to make up ground before Bristol. He currently sits last in the playoff standings at 19 points below the cutline, along with defending champion Joey Logano (-3), Austin Dillon (-8), and Alex Bowman (-19).

“They've welcomed me with open arms”: Josh Berry on Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske

After capturing the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry credited Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske for providing the tools to succeed in the #21 Ford. The win marked the 101st Cup Series victory for WBR and secured Berry’s playoff berth in his first season with the team.

The Henderson, Tennessee native said:

“It's just incredible. They've just been so good to me. It's just been a great relationship.”
“Thank everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, but Team Penske as well. They've welcomed me with open arms and tried to help me accelerate this learning process as much as I can,” he added.
Josh Berry drives the #21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing - Source: Imagn
Josh Berry drives the #21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing - Source: Imagn

Berry’s path to the Cup Series began in Late Model Stock Cars with JR Motorsports, owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. After making his rookie Cup season with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, he transitioned to Wood Brothers Racing this year, taking over the iconic #21 Ford from Harrison Burton, who has since returned to compete in the Xfinity Series.

