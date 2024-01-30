Josh Berry feels "confident” about having Rodney Childers as his crew chief for his rookie NASCAR Cup Series campaign

Stewart-Haas Racing's newest addition to its Cup Series outfit, Josh Berry, is filled with optimism as he looks forward to partnering with his new crew chief, Rodney Childers.

A former JR Motorsports driver in the Xfinity Series, Josh Berry will be making his full-time Cup Series debut in the 2024 season. After competing in 10 Cup races for multiple teams including Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club last season, the 33-year-old is set to pilot the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing, replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick.

As he gears up for the upcoming season, Berry is set to partner with veteran crew chief Rodney Childers. Childers, a former crew chief for Kevin Harvick, has been an integral part of the Tony Stewart-owned team. The 47-year-old formed a formidable duo with Harvick, and their successful partnership culminated in a Cup Series championship victory in 2014.

Now, with Harvick's departure, Childers has been entrusted with guiding rookie driver Josh Berry through the rigors of the Cup Series. Expressing his confidence in the partnership, Berry highlighted the synergy between himself and Childers in an interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass.

"Rodney and I, I feel like we gel very well," he said. "We have very similar backgrounds with the Late Model side of things. I'm just really excited to have him leading our team. I think he is such a phenomenal crew chief and his success speaks for itself. So, to have him onboard in my rookie season, it definitely makes me feel confident."

Josh Berry on building chemistry with new crew chief Rodney Childers

In an interview with Sportsnaut during the 2023 Cup Series post-season, Berry shared insights into the learning process with Childers. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver said:

"I’ve had such an up and down year so I think to come out here and run these races and kind of turn the page a little bit, take some time off and also get to work with Rodney has been fun but also helpful."

"There is a lot to learn about each other, even in these races, but this has been a fun environment and a good opportunity for us both to do this."

As he transitions to the Next Gen Cup Series car, Josh Berry, a former Xfinity Series driver, expressed some reservations about certain aspects of the new car.

"I don’t know that I feel completely comfortable with every part of it," he said.

"I think I still need to get up to speed quicker, practice and qualify better, because that’s still really important. Track position is so important in these races," he added.

Berry, however, remains optimistic heading into the new season.

"I feel good about all of it because Kevin, Rodney and the 4 guys had really good speed so I do think we can get off to a good start next year," he concluded.