Josh Berry finalizing contract details with Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Kevin Harvick next season: Reports

NASCAR Xfinity Driver Josh Berry is reportedly finalizing his deal with Stewart-Haas Racing for a full-time Cup Series ride beginning in 2024. If the deal goes through Berry will drive the #4 Ford Mustang replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick.

According to The Athletic, Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing are finalizing a deal that would see the JR Motorsports driver become a full-time Cup Series driver in 2024. Multiple sources indicate that no contract is signed yet, but the deal is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Josh Berry earned his reputation in the 2023 Cup Series season replacing the injured Hendrick Motorsports drivers. In his eight starts this season for the #9 and the #48 team, he has three top-10s to his name. He also won the NASCAR All-Star Open last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports reserve driver earned praise from the team, for his consistency and mature driving style. Jeff Gordon lauded the 32-year-old for the excellent job he had done for the team and the efforts he had put in.

Berry also boasts a good record in the Xfinity Series with five race wins from 73 starts. In his first full-time Xfinity season last year, he managed a fourth-place finish in the championship standings.

With Kevin Harvick retiring at the end of the season, Stewart-Haas Racing were going to be in the news for the NASCAR Silly season. SHR's current driver lineup includes two drivers on the edge of retirement. The reports of Josh Berry replacing the 2014 Cup Series champion provides some clarity for the team's future lineup.

Josh Berry will be teaming up with Rodney Childers, one of NASCAR's most experienced crew chiefs if the deal goes through. He will also get a chance to drive for NASCAR's big four teams. However, the move to SHR also signifies that Berry has to drive for Ford ditching his alliance with Chevrolet.

Exploring Josh Berry's Cup Series results in 2023

Before the 2023 season, Josh Berry had made only two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. He earned his third start replacing the injured Chase Elliott at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Driving the #9 Chevrolet, Berry had a forgettable race in Las Vegas finishing 29th. However, he followed it up with a top-10 finish in Phoenix. He took home a career-best second-place finish at Richmond Raceway. He backed it up with another top-10 finish in Dover while substituting for Alex Bowman.

The full-time Xfinity driver won the All-Star Open race to qualify for the All-Star Race taking home a 15th-place finish in the main event.

In the Xfinity Series, the #8 JR Motorsports driver occupies fourth place in the drivers' standings 57 points adrift of the leader. 11 races in the season, he has five top-fives and nine top-10s to his name

