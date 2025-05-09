Josh Berry finds legitimacy in speed and competitiveness: “We’re doing the right things”

Josh Berry expressed his honest thoughts about the Wood Brothers Racing team's performance after facing several setbacks in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In his second full-time season in NASCAR's premier division, Berry transitioned from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing to the historic WBR team. While he secured his maiden win of his Cup career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last month, the 34-year-old exuded optimism despite several unwanted finishes with his No. 21 Ford team.

Speaking at a media availability, Berry acknowledged the missed opportunities; however, he saw a positive momentum in the upcoming races. He said, via alt_driver:

"Obviously, we've definitely left some points on the table, but the biggest thing is just how you're running. We've been qualifying pretty well and racing well, leading laps. Each race that the finish got away from us is for different reasons, I feel like."

Furthermore, he added:

"I think that just continues to legitimize everything that we're doing to prepare and everything we're doing the week of these races and on race weekends that we're doing the right things and we're fast and we're competitive. And just have to keep working on the execution side of things and learning. But I feel like we're in a really good spot."

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry - Jack Link's 500 - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

As things stand, in his 11 starts, Josh Berry has accumulated 206 points and ranks P24 in the overall points standings. Apart from his career-first win at Las Vegas, he has had one top-five finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Josh Berry makes his feelings known on the track he wants for NASCAR championship race

A few days ago, NASCAR announced its intention to rotate the final championship race for all three touring series, starting from 2026 Homestead-Miami.

This led to WBR driver Josh Berry sharing his honest thoughts about the tracks he wanted to see for the title-deciding race in the Cup Series. He said, via Speedwaydigest:

"I think the first one that comes to mind is Las Vegas, not only because of us winning there, but it just seems to put on good racing, and I think it's a good market for the championship race as well. I think that checks those two boxes there. It's a really good racetrack, but a really good area that could bring some excitement for the championship race."

Berry gave Wood Brothers Racing their 101st win this 2025 NASCAR season. With the momentum and speed the Ford roster has presented so far this season, the Tennessee native would be in contention to add more wins to his and WBR's name.

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Ford team will head to Texas Motor Speedway for the AdventHealth 400 race on May 11.

