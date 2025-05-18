Josh Berry gets real about how his ‘frustration is considerably less’ than during his time at Stewart-Haas Racing

Josh Berry has expressed no qualms about his recent stretch of poor results. The Wood Brothers Racing driver revealed that his misfortunes bear less weight than his time at Stewart Haas Racing, where he was hampered by a car that struggled to contend.

After his stellar win at Las Vegas, Berry encountered several hurdles that left him outside the top 10 for six consecutive races. Despite the setback, he remained competitive during these stints and led the field twice, at Martinville Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

However, Berry's run at Martinsville was curtailed by an electrical issue, while he spun around from the lead at Texas, which ultimately derailed his chances of a stage win and marked his third DNF of the season. Kansas Speedway signaled the end of his bad luck, as he again breached the top 10 with a sixth-place finish.

Reflecting upon the challenging run so far, Berry took positives from his competitive form and said (via Speedway Digest):

“The frustration is considerably less compared to last year. Being competitive is the biggest thing. That’s the hardest thing to figure out, is how to be fast and lead these races and get yourself in contention, and we’ve done that a lot."

“It’s frustrating to make mistakes and those mistakes fall on me, but all we can do is just continue to put me in that position and keep working on those things and getting better, and the finishes will come. We’re fortunate to have that win in the bank and, like I said, I’m not very frustrated with how it’s been going," he added.

In his last innings with SHR, Josh Berry severely underperformed in comparison, as he posted only four top-ten finishes and failed to nab the Rookie of the Year award. In contrast, he has led the field for a total of 169 laps this year, despite an average starting position of 15.

Josh Berry reflects on his pit road misfortune at Kansas

Before snapping a six-race skid at Kansas Speedway, Josh Berry began on the backfoot at 38th. He put up a formidable performance to make his way forward, but was sent to the tail end of the field after a pit road speeding penalty. The 34-year-old took it on his chin and bounced back to post his third top-10 finish of the season.

Berry conceded that the pit road penalty likely cost him a better finish.

"Last week (at Kansas), I think we had a chance at that one if I didn’t speed on pit road, so that one stung a little bit more, but all in all, our whole team is doing a great job," he said via Speedway Digest.

Josh Berry has carried his momentum into the All-Star race weekend with a sixth-place finish in the first Heat on Saturday, May 17. The result places him one spot shy of the top 10 for Sunday's (May 18) lineup. Fans can watch the race at 8 P.M. ET on FS1 and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

