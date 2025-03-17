Josh Berry leaves the possibility wide open in a straightforward take on racing for Dale Jr. again - “That door is definitely still open”

NASCAR driver Josh Berry recently opened up about the possibility of reuniting with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a driver once again. Berry previously worked with Dale Jr. in the Late Models since 2010 and the Xfinity Series for two full-time seasons (2022-2023) before making the jump to the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Now piloting the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, Berry has faced a turbulent few years in the sport. The former SHR driver has struggled to secure a long-term seat, navigating team changes nearly every season. However, he seems to have caught on with WBR, as Berry played spoiler at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and emerged victorious in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

In a recent media interaction, Josh Berry claimed that his reunion with Dale Jr. is always a possibility because of their long and personal relationship. He said (via PRN on X):

"I was very fortunate to get hooked up with junior motorsports and Dale Jr. and spend a number of years a decade in the late model program and had a tremendous amount of success. And honestly, I really wouldn't change any of that. Those are some of the most fun years I ever had racing."

On being asked whether the WBR driver would go back to racing for Dale Jr. in a Cup Series car, Berry responded:

"Honestly, I feel like that door is definitely still open in a way. I mean, we talk a lot. And honestly, we've honestly gotten closer in the last couple of years. I talk to him now more than ever really."

After a sluggish start to the season, Josh Berry has found his rhythm in the last two Cup Series races. He earned a strong P4 finish in the Shriners Children's 500 and followed it up with a breakthrough victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win marked Wood Brothers Racing’s first triumph since Harrison Burton’s historic Daytona victory last season.

Josh Berry earns praise from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley after Las Vegas Cup race

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently commended his former driver and friend Josh Berry on winning his first race in the NASCAR Cup Series — the Pennzoil 400. Dale Jr. timed his post on X to perfection, sharing a GIF of a man clapping. Here's a look at the post:

Furthermore, Dale Jr.'s sister and co-owner of JR Motorsports, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, also expressed her pride and congratulated the Wood Brothers Racing driver for a historic and career-defining drive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"Heck ya @joshberry @woodbrothers21 ! Who can’t love that! 🏁🏁🏁," she wrote on X.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez came in second after a hard-fought battle with Berry in the final 15 laps of the race. RFK Racing's Ryan Preece completed the podium at LVMS.

