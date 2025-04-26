Josh Berry makes his feelings clear on chemistry with Wood Brothers Racing

Josh Berry has had a great run so far in the 2025 NCS season with Wood Brothers Racing. He scored his first career victory this year at Las Vegas and is looking to build on the chemistry he has built with the team as they head into one of NASCAR's most unpredictable races on the calendar at Talladega Superspeedway.

So far in this season, Josh Berry has led a total of 116 laps and earned top-five starting spots in three of the nine races. As they head to Talladega, Berry sits 17th in the drivers' standings and has collected six Playoff points, something that will come in handy once the playoffs begin on August 31.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend at Talladega, Berry acknowledged that Superspeedway racing comes with its own unique set of challenges. He also noted that some drivers naturally have a better understanding of racing in the draft, and that's why they often find themselves up front in these types of races.

Speaking about the preparation of the No. 21 team for Sunday's Jack Link's 500, Josh Berry gave a lot of credit to the strong bond he’s built with the Wood Brothers Racing crew. He said that one of the biggest reasons they’ve been able to run up front this season is the strong communication and teamwork they’ve developed.

"For us, it's about continuing to build off the momentum we've had this year," he shared (via Speedway Digest). "The communication and chemistry within the No. 21 team has been strong, and that's a big part of putting ourselves in a position to contend. You need a car that handles well — one that can push, be pushed, and execute the right strategy when it counts."

NASCAR's superspeedway rules dictate that there won't be any practice runs for the Cup Series drivers, and they will directly attempt to qualify for the race on Saturday at 10:30 am ET.

Josh Berry wasn't the first choice for Wood Brothers Racing in 2025

Even though Josh Berry is off to a strong start with Wood Brothers Racing, he wasn’t their first pick for the No. 21 car in 2025. In a recent interview on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, team co-owner Eddie Wood admitted that when they were looking to make a driver change after the 2024 season, Berry wasn’t the first driver they talked to.

Eddie explained that because of Ford’s long-standing relationship with Chase Briscoe, the team met with him first. However, Briscoe went on to join Joe Gibbs Racing, so WBR had to look somewhere else.

"We had decided things were going to change (in 2025). And of course, Ford had a relationship with (Chase) Briscoe from way back. So we met with Chase first because that was kind of the progression of it. But in the back of our minds, we wanted Josh... (He) was the second person we got to meet with, and it was evident that's who we wanted right then and there." (7:50 onwards)

Josh Berry gave the team their 101st victory in what is their 75th year in the sport. WBR believes that every time Berry goes out to race on a Sunday, he has the chance to bring home a victory.

The Jack Link’s 500 will start at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 27.

