Josh Berry to pay homage to F1 legend Jim Clark's Ford-powered Indy 500 victory

Josh Berry is all set to pay homage to renowned racing driver Jim Clark in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Berry will drive the Wood Brothers Racing's #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a green Lotus featuring a Ford engine scheme in the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, in Darlington, South Carolina.

Ad

Clark was a British racing driver who competed in Formula 1 from 1960 to 1968. During his active years in F1, the late British driver claimed two championships, 25 wins, 32 podiums, and 33 pole positions.

Clark died when he was racing at the Hockenheimring in West Germany in 1968, and he was just 32-years-old at the time. Despite losing his life at a young age, Clark left a long-lasting legacy in motor racing with his unique green colored Lotus F1 car.

Ad

Trending

As per reports, Berry will run an identical colored paint scheme during the Darlington Raceway race next month. It will be the tribute for Clark's 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus 38, which was the late driver's final win in the Champ Car racing series.

Sharing the news, renowned NASCAR journalist, John Newby uploaded a post on social media.

"Josh Berry will run a tribute scheme to Jim Clark, who won the 1965 Indy 500, during this year's race at Darlington. Clark drove a Lotus featuring a Ford engine," Newby wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Berry recently claimed the win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race in the Cup Series. The Wood Brothers Racing driver held off Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing to claim the first-ever Cup Series win of his career.

With this, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs alongside Christopher Bell and William Byron. As he qualified for the next stage, at the same time, he also helped his team, WBR, qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Ad

Kevin Harvick lauded Josh Berry following his Las Vegas victory

After Josh Berry claimed the 2025 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick lauded his efforts and stated how good drivers often end up in good teams.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.- Source: Imagn

Harvick, who is a former Cup Series driver, is now an analyst with Fox Sports. Speaking about Berry on the Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick podcast, he said:

Ad

"He had the speed in his car to be able to continue driving it aggressively and putting himself in position to have good restarts and wound up just driving around Suarez there at the end with a way better car. This really proves that hard work and determination can get you to the Cup Series still."

Josh Berry joined WBR this season on a multi-year deal under full-time obligation. He replaced Harrison Burton in the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry, the solitary charter for his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback