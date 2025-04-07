Josh Berry perplexed about the accountable party behind his disastrous Darlington wreck

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry had a tough day at Darlington Raceway. During the Throwback Weekend race, Berry got spun out and lost his chance to finish among the top ten drivers. Later, in a post-race Ford Performance interview, he expressed his feelings about his crash.

Ad

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick and Berry made contact during the final stage of the race, crashing on lap 195. The Wood Brothers Racing driver collected Reddick's right rear end while he was on the outside wall, sending the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse spinning across the track and smashing into the inside wall.

Recalling the exact moment in the post-race interview, Josh Berry expressed his emotions:

"It always gets tight off of two here at Darlington and it looked like just me and the 45 got together. It's hard to say one way or the other if he came up a little bit or I was a little too low. Obviously, you're trying to keep it out of the fence and clear that bump and everything, so I don't know. It's a racing deal, I guess." (via Speedwaydigest.com)

Ad

Trending

NASCAR's longest-running team driver brought out the seventh caution in the 293-lap race and finished the race in P36. He fell thirty spots after his spin; before that, he was competing for the fifth spot with Reddick. Meanwhile, the 23XI Racing driver clinched a top-five finish, securing a solid P4 finish at Darlington Raceway.

Josh Berry revealed the reason behind not performing a burnout after securing the maiden win of his Cup Series career

On March 16, 2025, Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry won at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This was his first career win and the first win of the 2025 season. However, after taking the checkered flag, he refused to perform the celebratory burnouts.

Ad

In a post-race interview, Berry revealed that he was influenced by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 Daytona 500 victory celebration. Another reason the #21 Ford driver mentioned was that he couldn't afford to damage the car while performing burnouts.

Josh Berry explained (via Steven Raranto's X):

“There’s a couple reasons. Number one, over the course of the off-season, I found myself watching the 2014 Daytona 500 when Dale won. He went down to one and kind of swung around, took his stuff off, waved at the fans. I think back of Saturday night short-track racing, we wouldn’t have that type of celebration, right? Because you couldn’t blow the quarter panels up, blow the motor, tear the car to hell after the race.”

Ad

“That’s just what I wanted to do. It's just kind of who I am. I did a little bit of one there at the end there, just kind of spun around a couple times. That’s just who I am as a person. I’ve spent my whole life working on my own race cars, building race cars, got my *ss chewed a couple times for doing burnouts when I shouldn’t and tore stuff up. I just want to soak in the moment," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With 16 laps to go in the race, Josh Berry had overtaken Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez and held the lead to secure his first and the team's 101st victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More