Josh Berry resists his image as a content Cup driver: "People get enamored with my story"

Josh Berry has silenced the idea that he's happy to simply be a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver in a recent interview. While the driver of the #21 believes that theory stems from his journey from short-track racing to breaking into the big leagues, he is a competitor at heart and wants to be more than just a driver in the field.

Ad

In an interview with motorsports insider Jeff Gluck via The Athletic, the Wood Brothers Racing driver was asked what he believes people get wrong about him. Because Berry raced on short tracks for so long and eventually leveled up to NASCAR's highest ranks, some believe he's simply appreciative to be a Cup Series driver.

However, Berry set the record straight on his mindset. This year's Las Vegas winner is a competitor and doesn't just want to be another driver on the grid. Instead, Berry wants to be a top-notch driver who is a contender for the championship yearly. Here's what Berry told The Athletic about his mindset as a Cup driver:

Ad

Trending

"People get enamored with my story — that I short-track raced for so long and finally got an opportunity — and they’re like, 'Oh, isn’t it so great to be here? You made it. You’re in the Cup Series now.' But I don’t view it as 'I’m just happy to be here.' I want to be up front. I want to be competitive."

Ad

Josh Berry is in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and first with Wood Brothers Racing. He previously piloted the #4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing until the team ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season. Last year, Berry tallied four top 10s, two top fives, and finished 27th in the standings.

In just his third start with Wood Brothers Racing this season, Berry took the checkered flag at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first career win. The victory clinched the 34-year-old a spot in the playoffs as he's set to make his first playoff run this season.

Ad

Josh Berry enters the playoffs below the cutoff line

Amid his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Josh Berry is set to make his first playoff appearance. However, the driver of the #21 has his work cut out for him as he enters this Sunday's playoff opener one point below the cutoff to advance to the Round of 12.

Josh Berry totaled six playoff points during the regular season, five from his win at Las Vegas and one coming from a stage win. Through 26 races, Berry has registered one win, two top-five finishes, and an average finish of 20.8. He finished the regular season with back-to-back top 10s at Richmond and Daytona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.