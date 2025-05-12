Josh Berry reveals the 'biggest thing' about his alliance with Team Penske's former icon at Wood Brothers Racing

Josh Berry shed light on the "biggest thing" regarding his alliance with Team Penske's former engineer Miles Stanley. The Wood Brothers Racing driver drove for Stewart-Haas Racing until the past season, but after the shutdown announcement, the Tennessee native found a new home at NASCAR's oldest team.

Berry debuted last season with SHR and showcased an impressive performance. The then-rookie entered the Tony Stewart-led organization as the replacement for Kevin Harvick, as he retired after the 2023 season. Berry wheeled the #4 Ford to two top-5 finishes and kept himself in contention for the win on multiple occasions.

Josh Berry replaced Harrison Burton at WBR. He started visiting the shop before the 2025 season began and became familiar with the #21 team, resulting in a good interpersonal bond right before the season kicked off. He formed a good relationship with his crew chief, Stanley, who has a big share in Penske's numerous championships.

The WBR driver feels the "biggest thing" about working with Stanley is that it legitimizes his efforts to improve his Cup Series performance, as their collaboration prompts swift action and increased desire to prepare for challenges.

"We obviously spent a lot of time with them during the offseason, and getting to know Miles and working with him just legitimizes all that work that you put in, which is the biggest thing,” Berry said before the Kansas race via Racer. “You feel like you’re doing the right things and working in the right areas, and it just makes you want to continue to expand off that and prepare yourself even more and set yourself up for more and more of those opportunities. It’s been a lot of fun."

It's worth mentioning that Berry has led 169 laps thus far, marking WBR's third-most in a season in the past 43 years.

Josh Berry makes a surprise recovery at the Kansas Speedway

Josh Berry- NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Trouble began for Josh Berry before the AdventHealth 400 kicked off at the Kansas Speedway. The #21 Ford driver was sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments. But he turned the tables as he powered the Mustang from P38 to a top 10 finish.

Berry jumped to fifth by lap 109. However, the domination was short-lived. The WBR driver was slapped with a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 169, and its chain reaction dropped him to 17th place. Nonetheless, Berry demonstrated impressive recovery again, crossing the start/finish in sixth.

Notably, the road to sixth after the penalty was anything but easy for Josh Berry. Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Berry, and Ross Chastain ran four-wide on Lap 207. Berry was driving the second car to the outside and checked up a bit. As a result, he clipped Gragson's #4 Ford, which further wrecked into Busch's #8 Chevy, spinning out the two-time Cup Series champion.

