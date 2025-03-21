Josh Berry reveals to Dale Jr. the rhetorical message he received from a JGR rival after Las Vegas thriller

Josh Berry recently shared details of a conversation with Joe Gibbs Racing’s newest driver, Chase Briscoe, who replaced former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. Berry discussed the exchange during his appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also reflected on his breakthrough victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday (March 16).

Josh Berry now drives the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, but his path to a stable ride has been anything but smooth. After years of navigating team changes and uncertainty, he seems to have found his footing with WBR.

Following his victory in the Pennzoil 400, Berry revealed he received several congratulatory messages on his landmark win. One of the messages was from Briscoe, who remarked how 'badass' winning a Cup Series race is.

"Chase Briscoe texted me and he was like 'Man winning a Cup race is badass isn't it?" And I'm like 'It really is you know, we stay busy going through all you the different interviews and doing all that stuff," Berry said [23:54 onwards].

After sharing his brief conversation with Briscoe, Berry said he went back home and watched the final laps of the race to relive his victory before going to sleep.

"We got back about in the morning, I think it was pretty late, and I turned the race on and had to watch like the last 75 laps or whatever and just relive it. I couldn't go to sleep right away without watching it, so I watched it for about an hour and then fell asleep," Josh Berry added.

Josh Berry became the third different race winner of the 2025 season, ending Joe Gibbs Racing's #20 driver Christopher Bell’s three-race winning streak. The former SHR driver is gearing up for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday (March 23), aiming to build on his momentum.

Josh Berry exposes his ‘frustration’ with Daniel Suarez following Las Vegas triumph

Josh Berry was in a hard-fought battle with Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez in the final laps of the Pennzoil 400. Both drivers were trading places as race leaders, with Suarez getting a little help from his Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain. However, the WBR driver emerged victorious after the #99 Chevy pushed harder than required at the wrong time.

On the Stacking Pennies podcast, Berry revealed how his battle with Suarez was 'frustrating'.

“Lining up on the front row there and that battle with Daniel was intense there. I knew whoever would be able to get up front for a minute, I feel like you would have a great chance of winning the race,” he said [39:30 onwards].

“Honestly, when Daniel got in front of me on the restart, I was a little frustrated thinking that it would be tough to pass him, but we were able to kind of take the fight back to him and get around after a few laps,” he added.

The Cup Series race at Homestead Miami is scheduled to run at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM

