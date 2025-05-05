Josh Berry reveals ‘miscommunication’ with NASCAR after Texas chaos

Josh Berry had led 41 laps in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas before crashing out of it. During a post-race interview, the Wood Brothers Racing driver recalled how there was a miscommunication between NASCAR and his team, moments after he spun in Stage 2.

In an attempt to ride on the outside of Cody Ware, Berry veered too high in Turn 3 and ultimately lost grip. His No. 21 Mustang slipped off the track and hit the outside wall rear-first. The car received significant damage due to the impact, but luckily, the driver was unharmed.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee-native would then climb out of his car so that his crew members could tow it to the garage for repairs. But that’s when the alleged miscommunication happened.

Recalling the moment, Berry said (via Speedway Digest),

“We had a little miscommunication with NASCAR about whether I could get out or not. I got out and then they sent me to the care center. Either way I was going to have to go to the care center so we just went ahead and got it over with.”

Josh Berry finished 32nd in a race marred by 12 cautions and 12 DNFs. His win earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway locks him in the playoff rumble. The speedster is now ahead of his 60th start in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Next week’s race at Kansas Speedway (May 11, 3 pm ET) marks the 12th Cup event of the 2025 season. Berry is in his inaugural year with Wood Brothers Racing and is currently vying for his second victory with the Mooresville-based organization.

Josh Berry sends a clear message regarding NASCAR’s NextGen package

Josh Berry thought that whatever happened to him was due to his car losing balance after hitting that bump on Lap 126. Speed was not an issue for Berry. He had qualified seventh, so he knew that his car was fast.

Things turned southward after Berry got caught in the lap traffic. This forced him to run in the opposite lane. With the NextGen car, a move like that is a gamble indeed. Detailing the same during his post-race interview, Berry said,

“Obviously in these cars, especially at a place like this you are going to be fast, it is going to be uncomfortable and you are going to be on edge. Unfortunately it bit us today.”

“I definitely have to look back at it and see what I could have done differently but in the end I think I am more afraid of being slow than spinning out like that,” he added.

Josh Berry will enter next week’s race 24th in driver standings, with 206 points to his name. He owns a pair of top fives and a pair of top 10s as of now and is looking for more in the coming weeks.

