Josh Berry’s boss explains Wood Brothers Racing’s intriguing change after the driver’s first NASCAR Cup win

Wood Brothers Racing owner Jon Wood made a significant change for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway next month. On Thursday, March 20, Wood introduced the new livery of Josh Berry's #21 Ford Mustang to pay homage to the late British professional race car driver Jim Clark.

Clark competed in open-wheel racing series, including Formula One and Tasman Series, and had a successful career in both championships. He raced in the F1 series from 1960 to 1968, securing 25 wins, 32 podium finishes, and 33 pole positions in 72 starts. Additionally, Clark won two championship titles in 1963 and 1965.

Wood Brothers Racing unveiled the new livery for Berry's car at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The new paint scheme replicates the look of Clark's #82 Ford Lotus from the 1965 Indianapolis 500. The #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse features a green and yellow paint scheme. However, one might wonder about the connection between Clark and Josh Berry's boss.

The connection between Jon Wood and Jim Clark goes way back to when the open-wheel race car driver competed for Ford Lotus. During the 1965 Indianapolis 500, Glen, Leonard, Delano, and Ray Lee Wood were part of Clark's pit crew, helping the #82 Ford Lotus car get quickly off pit road.

Reflecting on his decision, Wood explained (via Racer.com):

“It started a year or two ago with a friend at Team Penske. He had reached out and said, maybe you guys ought to do a Jim Clark throwback of some sorts. At the time, we were planning on doing this for the Brickyard; we hoped to run it at the Brickyard and it never really worked out. So, this kind of went on the backburner.

Josh Berry won the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race on March 16, marking his first win in the series and Wood Brothers Racing's 101st victory. Additionally, the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for April 6, and the 293-lap race will kick off at 3:00 PM ET.

Josh Berry put an end to Christopher Bell's winning streak in the 2025 season

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won three consecutive races leading up to the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He aimed for a fourth win at the 1.5-mile track, but Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry had other plans and broke Bell's streak.

During an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, the JGR driver said:

“I knew we were going to lose at some point. You're not going to win them all. But just the execution was not good on all fronts.”

“The last three weeks, we did really well and it won us three races. And then today, it just didn't go our way,” he added.

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver finished the race in 12th place, securing 26 points. Also, Josh Berry will join Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron in the playoffs.

