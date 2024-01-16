Josh Berry’s Xfinity Series sponsor set to move to NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing's newest Cup Series acquisition Josh Berry is set to be sponsored by Harrison's for two races in the 2024 season.

As Josh Berry prepares for his first season as a full-time driver in the Cup Series, Stewart-Haas Racing has revealed another sponsor for the former JR Motorsports driver.

Harrison's, a family-owned clothing and footwear chain, previously served as Berry's sponsor in the Xfinity Series when the 33-year-old piloted the No. 8 for the Dale Earnhardt Jr-owned JR Motorsports. The South Carolina-based brand is set to move to the Cup Series next season to serve as Josh Berry's primary sponsor for two races.

Harrison's first appearance on Berry's No. 4 Ford Mustang is scheduled for February 25 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This will be followed by another high-profile showcase during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18-19.

Previously, it was confirmed that SunnyD, NASCAR's long-time sponsor, is set to serve as Berry's primary sponsor for several races in the upcoming season.

Josh Berry reacts to new sponsorship deal with Harrison's

The Tennessee native expressed his gratitude on the renewed partnership with Harrison's. Reflecting on their history together, Berry said (via TobyChristie):

"After racing against other Late Models with the Harrison’s name on them, it was an honor to represent Harrison’s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We were able to win in our first year together. The Harrison family believed in me then and it’s incredibly heartwarming to have their continued support now at Stewart-Haas."

In response to the sponsorship deal, Harrison's founder and president, Danny Harrison, shared his sentiments about the long-standing relationship with Berry. He said:

"We’ve gotten to know Josh as a person and as a racer ever since he started winning Late Model races across the Southeast. We enjoyed immediate success together and have been a part of many of his career milestones. We’re very happy to continue our partnership with Josh at Stewart-Haas as he competes for the rookie-of-the-year title."

As Josh Berry prepares for his first full-time ride in the Cup Series, the 33-year-old, along with new signing Noah Gragson, will have a daunting task at hand to fill the void left by veteran drivers Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick in the Stewart-Haas Racing camp.