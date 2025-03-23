Josh Berry sends a crystal clear message after $1,000,000,000-worth Rick Hendrick-owned HMS driver shuts him out of Miami pole

Twice in the last five years of racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the pole sitter has emerged victorious. However, last week’s winner, Josh Berry, will not start Sunday’s (March 23) race from the pole despite going as fast as 168.460 mph.

Fellow racer Alex Bowman happened to be faster during qualifying. Bowman, a native of Tucson, Arizona, currently drives the No. 48 car full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Owned by Rick Hendrick, who reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion (via Celebrity Net Worth), Hendrick Motorsports will enter the 267-lap event with William Byron already in the playoffs. So if Bowman wins this week’s race at Homestead, he will be the second driver from the Chevy camp to make the postseason.

Berry, however, is happy with his team’s qualifying efforts. Reflecting on how fast his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Mustang was all afternoon, the 34-year-old speedster said (via Speedway Digest),

“I'm so happy with everyone on the 21 team. They're making me look good right now. We've got really good cars. The car's been really solid.”

“Thanks to everyone on the 21 team, everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske, DEX Imaging for coming on board this week, all our partners at Motorcraft and eero. It's been a fun start to the season,” he added.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 marks the sixth race of the 2025 season. Fans can watch Josh Berry in action exclusively on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Live radio updates will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Big weight off our shoulders”- Josh Berry recalls winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Last week’s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway made Josh Berry the third driver to qualify for the playoffs this year after William Byron and Joe Gibbs Racing ace Christopher Bell. It also ended Bell’s winning streak and marked Berry’s maiden Cup Series triumph.

The win took a lot of weight from Berry’s shoulders. On that note, he explained (via Speedway Digest),

“Aside from maybe the guys you would consider to be the real championship favorites, the majority of the garage's biggest goal in the season is to make the playoffs and get a win.”

As per reports, there were 32 lead changes among 13 different drivers throughout the race. Josh Berry grabbed the lead from Daniel Suarez for the first time on Lap 234, only to give it away two laps later. He saw an opening again following a restart with 19 laps to go and capitalized on it.

“To accomplish that is a big weight off our shoulders. I think it kind of validates a lot of the things that we're doing and we've done over the offseason to prepare and start this season and be competitive,” he added.

Josh Berry is in his first year with Wood Brothers Racing. He was added to WBR’s roster after the team released Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton following the 2024 season. As of today, Berry sits 13th in the driver standings with 119 points to his name.

