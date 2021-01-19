Josh Bilicki gets a full-time Cup Series ride with Rick Ware Racing

On Tuesday, Rick Ware Racing announced that it had signed Josh Bilicki to run the entire 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule. He will drive car No 52.

“I could not be more excited and blessed for the opportunity to take the next step in my career and compete full time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in 2021,” said Bilicki in a team release.

“I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut with Rick Ware Racing in 2017, and I have seen firsthand how hard Rick and Lisa have worked to grow this team to what it is today. To be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home in 2021 is a dream come true, and I am excited to continue to further my career and help grow this organization.”

I’m proud to announce that I’ll be racing FULL-TIME in the @NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, beginning with the Daytona 500! I’ll be driving for @RickWareRacing in the number 52 car. This is a dream come true and I couldn’t be more thankful and blessed. 👇👇https://t.co/xk6xxDekX1 pic.twitter.com/QC4htk0qNT — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) January 19, 2021

Josh Bilicki's first full-time NASCAR job

Josh Bilicki has competed across all three NASCAR touring series divisions. In the Cup Series last year, he started in 22 of the 36 events, splitting time with Tommy Baldwin, Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware. Now, he gets a full season with one team.

As with all teams, sponsorship is key to keeping cars on the track, and Bilicki has no shortage. Insurance King, who writes low-cost and SR-22 auto insurance in multiple states, returns for their third consecutive season with Bilicki.

Junction Fuels, a wholesale fuel provider servicing the Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and the Gulf Coast, will return for their second season.

Welcome to the team full-time in 2021, @joshbilicki! 😎https://t.co/lrjt1uCSPB — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) January 19, 2021

“I’m excited to have Josh Bilicki on board as a primary driver for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season,” says team owner Rick Ware. “Josh drove for us part-time over the course of the last few years and has always done a great job representing RWR, in and out of the car. I am looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver and bring home some solid finishes this year.”

Josh Bilicki has yet to find the winner’s circle in his career, but at 25, the only way to go is up. A native of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, he has 112 career starts, 35 in Cup, 68 in Xfinity, and nine others in the Camping World Truck Series.

Last year, Josh Bilicki participated in four exhibition races, three Saturday Night Thunder at Bristol, Richmond, and Talladega, and one Martinsville Friday Night Thunder, all for B.J. McLeod.