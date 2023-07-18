Josh Bilicki wants more NASCAR drivers to race in Supercars after Brodie Kostecki announces Cup Series debut

Brodie Kostecki, an Australian Supercars title contender will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13 with Richard Childress Racing.

Just over a month has passed since his fellow Australian Shane van Gisbergen, the Supercar champion, won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago. He drove for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 team.

"I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard, it’s an honour to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.” Kostecki tweeted.

After this announcement, Josh Bilicki wants to see more NASCAR drivers drive in Supercars as well now, with two Supercars drivers having given NASCAR a shot.

Along with Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, who are teammates, Brodie Kostecki will compete in the event. RCR is the current Indianapolis champion after winning the race in 2022 with driver Tyler Reddick.

Kostecki was a member of an Erebus delegation that visited the United States earlier this year. Hence, the arrangement represents a form of partnership between Kostecki's Erebus team in Australia and RCR.

Kostecki does have experience competing in the NASCAR system. He spent a portion of his childhood in the US and competed in the K&N Pro, which is now known as the ARCA East Series, in 2013 and 2014.

Who is Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki?

Brodie Kostecki is a professional Australian Supercars racing driver born on November 1, 1997, in Perth, Australia.

2022 Supercars - Sydney SuperNight

He currently drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Erebus Motorsport in the Repco Supercars Championship. Additionally, he participates in the NASCAR Cup Series on a part-time basis, piloting Richard Childress Racing's No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Kostecki won a state championship and was ranked among the top 50 karters in Australia in 2007. He then relocated to the United States to race in the USAC Ford Focus Series, where he won three national titles and 27 feature victories.

Brodie Kostecki advanced to the stock car division in 2012 and achieved a top-10 result in his first race. He continued racing late models in 2013 and winning at North Carolina's Rockingham Speedway against NASCAR stars Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace.

Kostecki continued to participate in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, where he won two pole positions, set one track record, and finished one race in the top five.

Currently, with just seven points behind his Erebus teammate Will Brown in the standings, Kostecki is competing for his first Supercars championship.