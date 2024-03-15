Josh Williams returns to NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway with Kaulig Racing

Josh Williams is set to compete at the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway, which will take place in April.

The American stock car racing pro and team owner commands the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time, piloting Kaulig Racing's No. 11 Chevy Camaro.

He pilots Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series as a part-time driver. He leads Josh Williams Motorsports, overseeing car entries for developmental drivers across ARCA Menards Series, Late Model Stock Cars, Legend Cars, and Bandoleros.

Competing at both the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 400, the 30-year-old native of Port Charlotte, Florida, took control of the No. 16 Chevrolet in Cup Series 2024. Williams last competed at the Xfinity Series race in Phoenix on March 10, finishing 27th.

He will next make a return to the Cup Series event Cook Out 400 which will take place in the Martinsville Sppedway on April 7.

Kaulig Racing took to X (formerly Twitter), announcing the return of Josh Williams to the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway with the caption:

"The Mullet Man returns to the Cup Series in the No. 16 @AlloyEmployer Chevy next month at @MartinsvilleSwy !"

Expand Tweet

Williams made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Live Fast Motorsports at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race in 2022. He continued driving the No. 78 Ford at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval later that season.

After completing a full-time stint with DGM Racing in the 2023 Xfinity Series, Williams secured a deal with Kaulig Racing for the 2024 season.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing boasts a single full-time driver, Daniel Hemric, who pilots the No. 31 car. The No. 16 car, a chartered entry, will participate in every race.

In the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kaulig Racing has already seen three drivers, A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, and Derek Kraus, take turns behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet in the initial four races.

Josh Williams' Impact at Kaulig Racing

Josh Williams in the initial stages of his tenure at Kaulig Racing has already made a notable impression on both the team and its leadership.

At the onset of the 2024 Cup Series with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, team president Chris Rice stated.

“Josh has impressed us at Kaulig Racing with how quickly he’s gotten up to speed in sim testing, so we knew we needed to work together to get him in the No. 16 Cup car in Los Angeles.” (via jayski.com)

He further added,

“Alloy Employer Services’ enthusiasm to get involved with our Cup and Xfinity programs has made it easy to give this the green light, and we’re hopeful that there will be a handful of Cup starts with Josh, Alloy Employer Services, and Kaulig Racing this season.” (via jayski.com)