Josh Williams' wife Trazia opens up about why Aldi is her "favorite grocery store in the world"

Josh Williams' wife Trazia recently called Aldi her favorite store in a story on Instagram.

Trazia Rae and Josh Williams' relationship was built on a shared passion for racing. It has flourished since they exchanged vows on October 28, 2018. Trazia and Josh actively participate in philanthropic activities within the NASCAR community, using their platform to raise awareness for various charitable causes.

Trazia Rae shared a story of Aldi's post on Instagram where they were applauding their conscious effort to remove synthetic colors from their line products in 2015 and pointed out that they didn't have to wait till 2027 for the official ruling. She posted the same with the caption:

"And this is why ALDI is my favorite grocery store in the world"

Screenshot via Instagram - @traziarae

The caption from ALDI's original post read:

"Why wait until 2027 when we’ve been on it since 2015? We removed certified synthetic colors from all of our exclusive food products in 2015. The outcome? Still the exact same high-quality and taste you expect (and STILL more affordable than those other guys)"

Aldi was founded in 1946 by brothers Karl Albrecht and Theo Albrecht in Germany. It is one of the biggest brands in the grocery market globally all thanks to its unique business model that emphasizes efficiency, quality, and affordability. They have racked up 12,000 stores across 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia along with several stores in multiple European countries.

Josh Williams is set to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the #11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. He signed a multi-year contract with the team midway through the 2024 season and will work with Eddie Pardue for the upcoming season. Kaulig Racing is aiming to strengthen its partnership with Richard Childress Racing which would help their overall competitiveness.

When will Josh Williams return to the NASCAR Cup Series?

Josh Williams is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series with the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 7, 2025. His previous experience includes competing in various races during the 2024 season and overseeing Josh Williams Motorsports, which is known for supporting developmental drivers across multiple racing series.

Kaulig Racing announced his return via social media, highlighting his nickname "The Mullet Man" as he gears up for this significant event.

"The Mullet Man returns to the Cup Series in the No. 16 @AlloyEmployer Chevy next month at @MartinsvilleSwy!," the outfit wrote on X.

His debut in the Cup Series came in 2022 with Live Fast Motorsports, and after a full-time stint in the Xfinity Series, he is now poised for more opportunities in the Cup Series alongside Alloy Employer Services and Kaulig Racing.

