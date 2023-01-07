JR Motorsports gets a lightning start to 2023 NASCAR season

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season proved to be a successful one for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team JR Motorsports, with three out of the four championship contenders coming from the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit. Despite falling short to Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs in the ultimate showdown, the 2023 season seems promising for the Chevrolet team with expectations and morale at an all-time high.

Just as the NASCAR fraternity prepares to go racing in February at the Daytona International Speedway, JR Motorsports already seem to have had a lightning start to their season. In a recent video released by the organization, the Xfinity Series team showcased not their technical know-how or preparations for Daytona, but rather the power of Mother Nature. In a security camera footage showing Justin Allgaier's hauler parked in a parking lot with several other vehicles, a lightning bolt is seen striking one of the parked pickup trucks in the video.

JR Motorsports @JRMotorsports Starting the year off with a bang. Starting the year off with a bang. https://t.co/Ud6KQ8x4Zz

The resulting flash and sparks caused the headlights of the said vehicle to come on as well. Moments after posting the clip on their official Twitter handle, the team was also bombarded by news outlets and weather outlets for permission to use the video.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson describes himself in 5 words ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut

Driver for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and making his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, Noah Gragson is one driver to look out for throughout the year. After mounting a significant challenge for the 2022 Xfinity Series title which ultimately fell short of Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, Gragson is set to make his Cup Series debut with Petty GMS.

In a recent teaser video ahead of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Gragson showcased why he is loved by the fans. In a show of his outgoing nature and attitude outside the car, the 24-year-old described himself and said:

"If I could describe myself in one word, it would be very shy, and not talkative."

He further followed that up by saying:

"Naah, I'm just f**king with ya!"

Watch the complete video below:

Watch Noah Gragson step up to the big leagues in stock car racing as he prepares to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series season this year. Who knows, a lightning strike at his former team JR Motorsports' headquarters could be a good omen for the Las Vegas, Nevada native.

Poll : 0 votes