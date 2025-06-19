JR Motorsports' Xfinity crew chief recalls remark from a year ago amid Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepping in as Connor Zilisch's crew chief

NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Aedan McHugh shared an interesting insight about Dale Earnhardt Jr. He revealed on social media how Dale Jr. wanted to work as a crew chief, but did not until mid-June 2025.

Earnhardt Jr. is all set to become the crew chief of Connor Zilisch's #88 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming 100-lap, 250-mile, Xfinity Series race, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, at Pocono Raceway. JR Motorsports, the team Dale Jr. co-owns, made the announcements after NASCAR suspended Mardy Lindley.

Lindley is the original crew chief of Zilisch's #88 ride. However, he was banned by the sanctioning body after loose lug nuts were found in Zilisch's car in Nashville during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Making the announcement on social media, JR Motorsports wrote:

"This weekend, @DaleJr will be filling in for Mardy Lindley as crew chief of the No. 88 as Lindley serves his one race suspension for loose lugnuts following the NXS race in Nashville two weeks ago."

Quote-tweeting it, McHugh shared the Dale Earnhardt Jr. incident. He wrote:

"This came up last year before the Charlotte race. Dale said something along the lines of “man why don’t they let me do it” and I was like “dude your name is on the building you can do whatever you want. So cool to see it actually happening."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 631 races, where he racked up 26 wins, 15 pole positions, and 260 Top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity Series, with 147 races to his name, with 24 wins, 10 pole positions, and 96 Top 10s.

Dale Jr. retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017, but kept his hope to race in the Xfinity Series alive under part-time obligations. His last race in NXS came at the 2024 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Connor Zilisch reacts to his new crew chief for Pocono, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Connor Zilisch, the driver in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro, shared his thoughts as he was all set to race with a new crew chief, Dale Earnhardt Jr., at Pocono Raceway. Sharing his reaction on social media, the driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, wrote on X:

"Pressure is on. New face on the pit box this weekend."

Connor Zilisch is in fifth place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers' championship with 430 points after 14 races. The #88 driver racked up a win, four Top 5s, and six Top 10s, and led 206 laps. Zilisch's average start position has been 6.143, and his average finish position has been 13.857.

