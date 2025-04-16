JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller sends clear message after sealing major multi-year deal with reverse logistics leader

Earlier today (April 16), it was announced that the reverse logistics company, Registix, would be partnering with JR Motorsports (JRM) in a multi-year partnership agreement starting from this June. The company will be a primary partner for multiple of the team's charters over the course of five Xfinity Series races in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The team's CEO, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, spoke about her excitement regarding bringing the logistics company on board the Xfinity Series team. She also mentioned Dirty Mo Media, which is her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s multimedia entertainment company and branded content studio that will also be receiving Registix's partnership for the duration of the agreement.
“It’s always a special feeling when you can welcome a new company, like Registix, into the sport and introduce them to what JR Motorsports is all about and what we can provide,” said Miller. “I feel like we have the ability to give them a unique path for continued growth across JRM and Dirty Mo Media and it’s been great to see how excited and enthused they are about getting this partnership started.” [via JRM]
The reverse logistics company, which focuses on home improvement, equipment and specialized consumer product liquidations, will first be seen on the #88 car of Connor Zilisch at the Pocono Raceway event in June of this year. They will then act as the primary sponsor for the #1 car of Carson Kvapil at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28th, and defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier's #7 vehicle will be decked out in Registix colours at the Dover Motor Speedway on July 19th.
Zilisch will be partnering up with the North Carolina-based organization once again at the Watkins-Glen event on August 8th, before the primary partnership for JRM's charters concludes for this season with the #9 car of Connor Mosack at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 4th.
The #88 car will feature the Registix brand as an associate partner on the vehicle for the rest of the season as well.
JRM reveal a look at the Registix-themed livery for the Pocono Raceway event
Connor Zilisch's #88 car will be the first to feature a Registix-inspired livery to mark the beginning of the partnership between JRM and the logistics company. The team took to their X account earlier today to share a look at the paint scheme the #88 will be running at the Pocono Raceway event.
"NEWS: Goin' racing with Registix. JR Motorsports is proud to welcome Registix to #NASCAR in a multi-year deal starting with primary sponsorship of Connor Zilisch's No. 88 Chevrolet at Pocono in June," the team wrote.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono takes place on June 21st at 3:30 pm ET.