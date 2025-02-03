JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt shares emotional message about the depth of a mother's love

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports and daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr. took to her Instagram to share a post about being a mother.

Kelley Earnhardt is a business mogul, wife, and mother to three children. She manages JR Motorsports along with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr.. She is known for handling sponsorships and team marketing.

On February 4, Kelley reshared a heartfelt post from an Instagram account named 'heymom.co', which talked about the role a mother plays in the upbringing of her kids and the sacrifices she makes during the journey.

"Because there seems to be no limit to what a mom can hold , even when you are certain you can hold no more," an excerpt from the post read.

Trending

Source: via @KelleyEarnhardtMiller on Instagram

Kelley is married to L.W Miller and is also a proud mother to her daughters Kennedy Elledge and Karsyn Elledge, and son Wyatt Miller. Kelley grew up in a family with a deep-rooted and proud history of racing. Her father Dale Earnhardt Sr and her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr., are arguably two of the most celebrated racers of all time.

She was raised in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and used to herself race as a child. As she grew up, she developed more interest in the business side of racing. She started working at Dale Earnhardt, Inc., which helped her gain the skills to oversee operations and obtain sponsors for racers.

After the passing of their father, Dale Jr. founded JR Motorsports which Kelley would co-own and manage. Kelley alongside her brother displayed remarkable leadership and strategy and helped JR Motorsports become a successful team in the NASCAR industry. They have claimed three championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. JR Motorsports secured their first championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014. They claimed the championship again in 2017 and 2018.

Hosting the "Fast Lane Family" podcast

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr. have launched a podcast, named "Fast Lane Family". It is produced by Dirty Mo Media. The podcast was created to strengthen the connection with their fanbase by sharing insightful and relatable stories about the family while offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into their journey and experiences. It also features Kelley's daughter Karsyn. The podcast has over 100 episodes.

It has received good reviews from several fans. One user stated his excitement for the podcast on X:

" I'm gonna try and make sure I listen , I love the podcasts you do.."

Expand Tweet

The podcast features friends, family, and reputed names from NASCAR. They have had guest episodes featuring names like Richard Childress, Samantha Busch, and Kenny Wallace among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback