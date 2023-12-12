JR Motorsports has released Sammy Smith's 2024 paint scheme and fans are loving it on social media.

JR Motorsports has unveiled Sammy Smith's new Pilot Flying J paint design as the 2024 NASCAR season approaches. Smith has made some personal changes along with a brand-new paint scheme.

The new paint scheme is a combination of bright colors. JR Motorsports has brightened the hood and the top of the Chevy as well as the B and C pillars. The number on the cars is also switched from yellow to white.

As soon as the fresh paint was unveiled, fans immediately approved of the paint scheme.

One fan wrote:

“JRM schemes don’t miss.”

Another fan wrote:

“Check out the forward slant on that 8.”

Here are a few more reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans particularly loved the small detail of the slanted 8 on the car. Sammy Smith will switch from the No.18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the No.8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

The NASCAR Xinifty Series rookie of the year 2023 wants to concentrate on improving and winning next season. He is going to JR Motorsports, which is known for developing potential Cup Series talent.

Who is NASCAR driver Sammy Smith?

Sammy Smith is a professional racing driver. He drives the No.8 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports and drives full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In the past, Smith raced in the ARCA Menards Series and won the series Championship title twice in a row from 2021 to 2022. In addition, he has also raced in the CARS Tour, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Barry Nelson, Marcus Richmond and Donnie Wilson.

Smith won his maiden race in the 2023 season in Phoenix. At the age of 18, he became the youngest Xfinity race winner at Phoenix and the fourth youngest winner in Xfinity Series history.

Smith became the first racer from Iowa to win the NASCAR Xfinity Rookie of the Year title since Cedar Rapids' Landon Cassill did it in 2008. Smith, who drove for Joe Gibbs Racing, became the sixth different contender to win the rookie title since 2015.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year will drive the No.8 JR Motorsports from the 2024 season. Smith hopes to win more races and get another chance to qualify for the playoffs and challenge for the series championship.