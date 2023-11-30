JTG Daugherty announce 2 new sponsors for its Kroger car next season

JTG Daugherty on Tuesday (November 28) revealed that they have renewed the partnership with multiple sponsors for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

According to the team announcement, Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle brand will return as a partner on the #47 Kroger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The iconic brand will serve as co-primary sponsor for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to the Kimberly-Clark announcement, JTG Daugherty confirmed that Bimbo Bakeries USA, will be back with the team in 2024.

In a statement, Cottonelle Senior Marketing Director, Lakish Hatalkar said:

“Daytona 500’s history and prestige makes us proud to be a sponsor of the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro that will be seen by millions of fans over the course of the season. We are coming off one the best seasons for JTG racing and we’re excited to continue to keep the partnership across the Cottonelle, Scott, and Kleenex brands strong in 2024.”

In a statement, Senior Omnichannel Marketing Manager, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Taylor Burgess said:

“Bimbo Bakeries USA is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership. The team had an impressive 2023 season, and we feel confident 2024 will be even better. Keep an eye out for your favorite brands on the No. 47 Camaro.”

JTG Daugherty’s driver ready to defend his Daytona 500 title with Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle brand next season

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the historic Daytona 500, the opening race of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, which directly locked his spot into the playoffs. He celebrated the win with Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle in the victory lane and is confident to defend his title from last season.

In a statement, Stenhouse Jr. said:

“One of the most trusted and longstanding partners of ours, Kimberly-Clark, has returned to JTG Daugherty Racing and it’s a fun fact that the Daytona 500 is already sold out. It feels like yesterday we were celebrating in victory lane with the No. 47 Kroger® / Cottonelle Camaro and our Kroger Racing partners. We’re ready to defend our title.”

Watch JTG Daugherty and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.