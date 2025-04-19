Julia Piquet calls out beau Daniel Suarez for working through NASCAR's "off week"

Julia Piquet playfully called out her beau, Daniel Suarez, for not taking a break during NASCAR's scheduled off-week. She uploaded an Instagram story featuring the Trackhouse Racing driver engaged in filming a promo for his team.

Ad

Suarez and Piquet have been together since 2019. The couple got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot two years later in Piquet's hometown of Brazilia, Brazil. She's the daughter of three time Formula 1 world champion, Nelson Piquet.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, NASCAR is on its only break of the 2025 season. Nonetheless, Suarez took the time off to drive go-karts and shoot promos for his team. Addressing the situation, Julia shared an Instagram story with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

""Off week" my 🍑😏"

Julia Piquet's Instagram story on Daniel Suarez. Source : @Instagram/juliapiquet

In his last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Daniel Suarez posted his fourth consecutive finish outside the top-10. The Mexican driver began the race at 23rd but fell back by eight places in Stage 1.

Ad

With minimal tire wear making passing difficult at the half mile concrete, Suarez struggled to make headway and settled for a dismal 33rd place finish. The result marked his third finish outside the top-30. The No.99 driver currently ranks 27th in the standings with 151 points and a single top-10 finish.

When Daniel Suarez shared how his proposal to Julia Piquet didn't go as planned

In September 2024, Daniel Suarez appeared for a podcast episode of Dirty Mo Media and recounted the story behind his botched proposal plan. The Trackhouse Racing driver revealed that he meant to pop the question in front of Julia's childhood home in Monaco.

Ad

The couple had traveled from Paris to visit her place. However, his plan went awry when the videographer he hired failed to show up. Reflecting upon the same, Suarez said,

"I was in Monaco where she grew up and my original plan was to propose to her in front of the house that she grew up because she was so excited to show it to me," Daniel Suarez said. "This was my mistake. I hired a Brazilian videographer, he was gonna hide and he was gonna be there."

Ad

"So I was talking to the guy, it was early in the morning because it was like a little hike to get to this house. Well you won't believe this, we got there and the guy didn't show up. I planned it for weeks. The night before he was flying from Brazil to Monaco, and he just overslept," he added.

Although his plan fell through, Daniel Suarez changed course and made the videographer follow them around as he picked a spot to go on one knee. Eventually, he found a scenic location by the beach and popped the question.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More