Julia Piquet celebrates husband Daniel Suarez’s paint scheme ahead of hometown race

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her husband's paint scheme for his homecoming race in Mexico. Driving the No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing, Suarerz is the only Mexican-born driver in the Cup Series.

Ad

On Tuesday, April 15, Suarez met with the media in Mexico City to unveil a brand new paint scheme for his first race on home soil. Featuring TelCel Infinitum as the primary sponsor, the white and blue livery is set to debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit for NASCAR's inaugural event outside the United States.

In an Instagram story uploaded on the same day, Julia shared an image of Suarez amid a photoshoot with the new livery. Celebrating the reveal, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"So proud of you @daniel_suarezg"

Julia Piquet's Instagram story on Daniel Suarez's new paint scheme. Source : @Instagram/juliapiquet

Julia first crossed paths with Suarez in 2012, but the two didn't start dating until 2019. They engaged in 2022 during a vacation in Europe. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in Julia's hometown of Brasilia, Brazil.

Ad

Julia Piquet shares heartfelt message about building her home with Daniel Suarez

Julia Piquet celebrated the fifth anniversary of moving into her home with Daniel Suarez. She shared an image of their house in North Carolina and paired it with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the life they've built together.

Julia Piquet is the daughter of Three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet. As such, she was exposed to a diverse upbringing across multiple countries, including Brazil, Monaco, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ad

Reflecting on the journey up until now, Julia shared an Instagram post with the following caption:

"Exactly 5 years ago today, I moved to North Carolina."

"Until recently, “home” had many meanings to me. It was my childhood house in Monaco… home was Brasilia where I went to high school… then it was Miami that felt like home for the better part of a decade… and now this. My favourite home yet. A home I built with my husband from scratch. Where every detail was thought through, hand picked, and brought to life. I am so grateful for this chapter I get to call home 🤍," she added.

Ad

Ad

On the racing side, Daniel Suarez experienced a demoralizing bout at Bristol Motor Speedway. Starting the race at 23rd, the Mexican driver fell six laps behind the lead pack to finish at 33rd. The result marked his second worst finish after his DNF at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Suarez's best result of the season came from a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Thus, he ranks 27th in the Driver's standings with 151 points and an average finish of 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More