Julia Piquet channels minimalist aesthetic in pink top and jeans for date night with husband Daniel Suarez 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez took his wife Julia Piquet on a date. As they were about to get in his 1938 Volkswagen Beetle, which he’s lovingly named “Raton”, Julia posed for a quick picture.

Later on, Suarez posted it on his Instagram story. In the picture, Julia was flaunting a baby pink top paired with classic blue denim jeans and white shoes. Suarez captioned the picture:

“Date night with Raton and @juliapiquet.”

Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Daniel Suarez/Instagram)

Daniel Suarez is in his ninth season in the Cup Series and fifth driving the No. 99 Chevy Camaro for Trackhouse Racing. He is six races into the 2025 season, his latest finish being a P22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He sits 22nd in the driver standings with 109 points to his name.

Suarez hasn’t won since February 2024. So far this season, the Mexican-American has been able to amass just one top-five and one top-10. Next up for him is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, March 30.

Suarez has 16 starts at the Virginian short track with an average finish of 27.5. His best finish of 9th at Martinsville Speedway came in 2018 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Fans can watch the 400-lap race on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Live radio updates will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. If Suarez bags the win, it will get him a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Julia shares “pre and post race” pictures with husband Daniel Suarez, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this month, Daniel Suarez came as close as finishing P2, 1.358 seconds behind Wood Brothers Racing newcomer, Josh Berry. That was his first top-five of the season as well.

But Suarez was disappointed. He had fallen just a few seconds short of winning his first race in years. In a post-race interview with Frontstretch's Stephen Stumpf, Suarez said:

“Yeah, a little disappointed that we were that close. I felt like we gave our best shot. I went to bed that night thinking what I could have done different and really, there were a couple things I could have done different knowing what I know now but at the moment, it was impossible.

"We executed an amazing race. We had a top-10 car and we finished second. So my pit crew obviously did an amazing job; those guys ae on point," he added.

Julia was proud of Suarez’s efforts all day. She embraced her husband after the race, making for a heartwarming moment caught on camera. She herself posted the photo on Instagram with the following caption:

“Pre and post race hugs. I'm so proud of you! P2 in Las Vegas."

Suarez finished 22nd the following week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the race, marking his first triumph of 2025.

