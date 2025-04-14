Julia Piquet cheers for Daniel Suarez in style sporting rose gold sweater and Valentino boots 

Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, revealed her outfit of the day ahead of Sunday’s (April 13) Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Her attire included several items, including a handbag from Prada and sunglasses from Ray Ban, but the star of the show seemed to be her pink Abercrombie sweater and a pair of black Valentino boots.

Underneath the sweater, Julia wore several undershirts to keep herself warm throughout the 500-lap event. Taking to Instagram, she posted a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video flaunting her clothes with a short, three-word caption.

“GRWM for Bristol!”

Julia Piquet is the daughter of former Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet. She married Daniel Suarez last year in July. The couple currently lives in Huntersville, North Carolina.

When not cheering for her husband, Piquet works as a health coach, specializing in Integrative Nutrition and holistic health. She shares her journey as a health coach on her Instagram page named @juliascoaching.

Daniel Suarez is in his ninth year driving in the NASCAR Cup Series and fifth for Trackhouse Racing, a Concord-based race team formerly co-owned by global music star Pitbull. Trackhouse Racing parted ways with the rapper earlier this year, marking the end of a successful five-year business arrangement.

However, neither Pitbull nor Trackhouse Racing gave a reason for the split. Besides Suarez, Trackhouse Racing fields Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevy Camaro, and three-time Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen behind the wheel of the No. 88 machine.

Julia Piquet shares a clip of John Hunter Nemechek’s tire debacle at Bristol; Ft. Daniel Suarez

When Shane van Gisbergen spun out on Lap 178, it brought out the first caution of the day. Some drivers, including Daniel Suarez and Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek, committed to the pit road.

While Suarez’s crew was executing the pit stop, a tire came rolling from Nemechek’s No. 42 box, several stalls behind. Suarez’s fueler, Milan Rudanovic, and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus narrowly escaped getting hit by the fast-charging tire. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Julia Piquet took to her Instagram stories and posted the team’s view of the tire debacle. Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)

The detached tire hit Suarez’s car and bounced off while his crew continued with the pit stop, unfazed by the circumstances. Even Suarez reflected on the incident via X. He said,

"After a race like today's, this video puts everything into perspective! So glad none of my guys got hurt by that tire, especially Seth and Milan."

Daniel Suarez finished the race in 33rd place. As of today, he sits 27th in the driver standings with 151 points to his name. Next up for him is the Jack Link's 500, scheduled for April 27 at Talladega Superspeedway.

