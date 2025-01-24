Julia Piquet pokes fun at husband Daniel Suarez’s media day antics

Julia Piquet recently reshared Daniel Suarez's post on X and made a hilarious remark about the Trackhouse Racing driver's media day antics. Among many NASCAR drivers, the No. 99 Chevrolet driver Suarez didn't shy away from sharing his behind-the-scenes moments during the media day obligation ahead of the upcoming season.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Suarez dropped a video of himself shaking a leg soon after giving a shot for his NASCAR drivers' promo. To this, Piquet poked fun at the 33-year-old's humorous stunt by writing:

"If only you guys knew how often he does this at home."

Julia, daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet, married Daniel Suarez last year after getting engaged in 2022. The couple tied the knot in Brazil during the Paris Olympics break in July and shared adorable pictures from their wedding party.

"An amazing wedding and an even better party! 🕺🏽🤵🏽‍♂️" wrote Piquet on Instagram.

Daniel Suarez looks back on his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Daniel Suarez has been a part of the NASCAR series for over eight years and was the 2016 Xfinity Series champion. He made his Cup debut with Joe Gibbs Racing and will start his fifth season with Trackhouse Racing this year.

The Mexican bagged his second Cup win last year in Atlanta when he finished 0.003 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney and 0.007 seconds ahead of Kyle Busch. Thus, marking this photo-finish as the fourth closest in NASCAR's history.

Reflecting on his 2024 season, Suarez said (via NASCAR):

“I think if you look at the big picture, our 99 team got better from last year. …We had a couple months in the middle of the year where we were trying new stuff and were very, very bad and eventually we had to reset and try again, and I feel that hurt the numbers of the 99 team. We were okay, a top-15 team most of the year, but we have a lot of work to do as an organization.”

Daniel Suarez's second race of the 2024 season locked him in the playoff rounds. However, he just managed three more top-fives for the rest of the season. Suarez once again came close to the checkered flag but had to finish behind the Team Penske star and the eventual Cup Series champion Joey Logano at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After finishing P12 in the final drivers' standings last season, Suarez and the No. 99 Chevy team will be back in action for the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

