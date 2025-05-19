Julia Piquet rocks a handmade Daniel Suárez silhouette tee, white pants, and Jordans to cheer for her husband at the All-Star Race

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her race day outfit via a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) post on Instagram as her husband prepared to battle for a million dollars at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Suarez was one of 23 drivers pre-qualified for Sunday's (May 18) NASCAR All-Star Race.

Piquet originally planned to wear a white top but ultimately changed her mind, saying she wasn’t happy with how it looked. She instead opted for a green cropped T-shirt featuring a picture of Suarez, which she mentioned she cut herself. Piquet paired it with white pants and Jordans that matched the tones of her outfit.

Here's a look at the post.

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet began their relationship in 2019, and nearly two years later, they got engaged. After much anticipation and thoughtful planning, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Brazil on July 30, 2024. Taking advantage of NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics, they celebrated their big day surrounded by family, friends, and fellow racers

On the racing front, Trackhouse Racing's #99 driver Suarez started the Million Dollar Race from P12 and gained a few track positions in the early stages. However, with 194 laps to go, Suarez had an on-track incident at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which brought out the first caution flag of the Million Dollar Race. Suarez's night came to a premature end after crashing into the wall, maring a last-place finish in P23.

On the contrary, his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain finished the race in P3, the same position he started the race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell triumphed in the All-Star Race and took home the $1 million cash prize.

Daniel Suarez breaks silence on wife’s sharp criticism about Trackhouse in NASCAR: Full Speed

Often working quietly in the background, the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers are a steady force, offering unwavering support and helping maintain balance amid the chaos of competition. Their presence provides comfort, stability, and strength to drivers who face intense pressure on the track week in, week out.

With Season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed now streaming, Daniel Suarez took a moment to express appreciation for his wife, praising her honesty and ability to speak openly.

In a recent interview with Kyle Dalton, Suarez said:

“I love how Julia says things the way they are. Her dad is the same way. So, I think that shows who she is as a person. We're just talking about it, who shows their personalities. And that's Julia, and I respect her for that.”

Catch Daniel Suarez in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25. The broadcast will be exclusively available on Prime Video, as part of NASCAR's new Media Rights deal.

