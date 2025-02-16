Julia Piquet shares her honest feelings about watching NASCAR superstar husband Daniel Suarez race

With the imminent start of The Daytona 500, Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet shared her honest feelings about seeing her beloved run at 200 mph. In an Instagram reel shared on February 16, the daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet said that this is the question she gets asked the most at racetracks.

Julia and the Trackhouse Racing superstar got married last July in the bride's hometown of Brasilia. They first met back in 2012 and tied the knot in a multi-day event hosted by the F1 champion himself.

While she acknowledged she gets uncontrollably nervous, it's not all about Daniel Suarez's safety, but for him getting the best result possible. She said sometimes she wished she could crawl into a hole in the middle of the races.

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking, I was so nervous. I'm dead serious, sometimes I just wish I could crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over. And just to be clear, I get nervous but not for his safety but because I really want him to do well" Julia Piquet said about getting nervous watching Daniel Suarez racing in NASCAR.

Julia is no stranger to the racetracks herself, she made her racing debut as an invitee to the Sprint Race Brazil International Cup, racing at Homestead Miami Speedway and Sebring International Raceway. Additionally, her brother Pedro Estacio Piquet is also a race car driver who eventually ventured into F1 and Formula E.

Daniel Suarez has an uphill battle at The Daytona 500

Unfortunately for Daniel Suarez, his results at Thursday's Duel Qualifier (February 13th) were far from optimal, and will see the green flag from the 36th place, 18th row. The Trackhouse Racing driver posted on his X (previously Twitter) account on Friday, that he got caught in a mess and didn't get the finish he deserved:

"We had a fast Freeway Insurance Chevy, unfortunately, we got caught up in a mess and didn’t get the finish we deserved! Our team will work hard on our backup and we’ll be ready for the big race" Daniel Suarez posted on X.

In 2016 Suarez became the first Mexican-born to win an Xfinity Series event, and in 2022 the first to do so in a Cup Series event. He's competed in 287 Cup Series races, with 2 poles and 68 Top-10 finishes. His best overall championship finish was 10th in 2022. He will look to start on the right foot at the Great American Race at Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday.

