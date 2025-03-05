Julia Piquet shows support for beau Daniel Suarez by sporting hand-painted denim jacket featuring No. 99 racer's face

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, has taken to social media to showcase a custom-made denim jacket featuring an image of her husband on the back. She frequently offers fans a look into his life beyond the fast-paced NASCAR world.

Suarez and Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, began dating in 2019. After nearly two years together, they got engaged and married on July 30, 2024, in a lavish Brazilian ceremony during NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics.

Piquet took to Instagram to share a special moment from the Circuit of The Americas. Posing alongside a banner featuring her husband in his race suit, she sported a custom denim jacket by Denim Designs by LV, founded by Lily Vasey. The jacket featured the same image from the banner, making for a heartfelt tribute.

via @juliapiquet on Instagram

Trackhouse Racing’s #99 driver Daniel Suarez started the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in P5 after an impressive qualifying effort. However, his fortunes took a turn for the worse in the 228-mile road course event, as he spun on track and collided with Cup Series debutant Connor Zilisch. The incident ended Suarez’s race prematurely, leaving him with a disappointing P36 finish—just one spot ahead of Zilisch.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to return to Phoenix Raceway for the first time after Joey Logano was crowned a three-time champion last November. Notably, British motorsports athlete Katherine Legge is set to be the first woman after Danica Patrick to drive in the Cup Series in the Shriners Children's 500 this Sunday.

When Daniel Suarez shared how a videographer nearly derailed his proposal to Julia Piquet

In September 2024, Daniel Suarez shared a memorable story about his 2022 proposal to his wife, Julia Piquet. After nearly two years of dating, the Trackhouse Racing driver decided to pop the question.

In an episode of the Dirty Mo Media podcast, Suarez recounted the amusing details of the special moment.

"I was in Monaco where she grew up and my original plan was to propose to her in front of the house that she grew up because she was so excited to show it to me," Daniel Suarez said. "This was my mistake. I hired a Brazilian videographer, he was gonna hide and he was gonna be there.

So I was talking to the guy, it was early in the morning because it was like a little hike to get to this house. Well you won't believe this, we got there and the guy didn't show up. I planned it for weeks. The night before he was flying from Brazil to Monaco, and he just overslept."

Suarez acknowledged that the proposal didn’t go as smoothly as planned. He recalled feeling extremely frustrated and even wanting to "kick the guy’s butt" after an unexpected hiccup. However, he eventually found the perfect spot and got on one knee. The rest is history.

