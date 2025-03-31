Julia Piquet styles bold 'PUNK' jacket with all-black waistcoat and jeans combo to cheer for beau Daniel Suarez at Martinsville

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet has shared a video choosing her outfit for the Martinsville race. With an audience of 41,000 followers, she regularly shares an inside look into her life at the racetrack, cheering for her husband.

Ad

Suarez met Piquet in 2012. They began dating in 2019 and two years later, he proposed during a vacation in Europe. The couple got hitched last year in her hometown, Brazilia, Brazil.

Piquet is the daughter of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet. Her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. has also competed on the circuit.

Julia Piquet often shares a "Get ready with me" video showcasing her race day outfits. In the latest, she chose an all-black casual look, featuring matching jeans and a vest. She paired it with a black jean jacket, with bold lettering on the back that read "Punk". For accessories, she chose a black handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses to complete the look.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Piquet is a certified health coach focusing on integrative nutrition and holistic wellness. She also holds an MBA degree from the University of Miami, in addition to her Bachelor's in Management and Economics. She has enjoyed a career in Motorsport Network as an operations research analyst. She's currently engaged in global business development for DNS Racing.

Daniel Suarez comments under spouse's show of support

Daniel Suarez reacted to his wife Julia Piquet's Instagram post celebrating his second-place finish in Las Vegas on March 17. The runner-up position marked the Mexican driver's first top-10 finish this season.

Ad

Driving the No. 99 Chevrolet, Suarez lined up 23rd on the grid at the Penzoil 400. Gaining positions throughout the race, the 33-year-old kept himself among the frontrunners. With 20 laps remaining, he captured the lead from Josh Berry during a race restart. However, Berry passed him after three laps to score his maiden victory.

In support of his result, Piquet posted on Instagram, showing her proud embrace with Suarez. She captioned the post:

Ad

"Pre and post race hugs 🤗 I’m so proud of you! 🤍 P2 in Las Vegas. New VLOG episode incoming tomorrow 🙂 #nascar"

Ad

In response, Daniel Suarez expressed his appreciation with a heartfelt comment.

"My biggest supporter! 🙌😘

Daniel Suarez's comment under Julia Piquet's Instagram post (@juliapiquet)

After finishing outside the top 20 in the previous round at Phoenix, the Penzoil 400 allowed a much-needed comeback from the Trackhouse Racing driver. In an interview with Frontstretch, Suarez said:

Ad

"We executed an amazing race. We had a top-10 car and we finished second. So my pit crew obviously did an amazing job; those guys are on point." [02:19]

Las Vegas raised Suarez's ranking from 29th to 21st. He currently sits in the same spot after Miami and Martinsville, where he came 22nd and 21st.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback