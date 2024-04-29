"Jumped the start again"; "He wins we riot": NASCAR fans react as Denny Hamlin grabs lead threatening Dover upset

Denny Hamlin recently attracted sour reactions from NASCAR fans during the race at Dover. Hamlin, who ended up winning the race after a closely fought battle with Kyle Larson, was accused by fans of doing something he did in his previous race win at Richmond.

At Richmond, Hamlin apparently jumped the restart and got an advantage over his rivals which ended up helping him in winning the race.

This was once again the case at Dover, or at least that's what a group of fans thought, that Hamlin jumped the restart, got an advantage over Larson, and won the race.

This led to a series of reactions against Hamlin on social media, in which many NASCAR fans called out the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

One fan wrote, "If he wins, we riot."

Another wrote, "He Jumped The Start Again."

One fan wrote, "It's called cheating, jumping the restart, and Nascar looking the other way."

Denny Hamlin doesn't think fans will forgive him for certain things

In an interview last year, Denny Hamlin, who has seemingly embraced the role of being the NASCAR villain, claimed that because he's had run-ins with drivers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, some fans won't look past their hate for him.

“I think the two most popular drivers in our series – Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott – I’ve had run-ins with them. I think fans in general won’t let go of those grudges, right? They won’t look past those instances no matter what," Hamlin said as per Motorsport.

Hamlin added that he's come to a point where he has accepted that there's going to be a certain amount of bitterness against him that will just "just never go away" because he did "their driver wrong."

He claimed that late in his career, he realized that he wasn't going to change people's minds. Instead, he'd just have to be himself.

"I know myself is a s**t-talker and someone that loves competition and motivation and anything you say that I feel against, I’m going to use it as motivation,” he said.

With his third win of the season in the bag, Denny Hamlin seems to be using most of that motivation. Two of those three wins have come under questionable circumstances, at least as per some NASCAR fans.