“Just so disappointing”: Josh Berry forced to exit Bristol night race as fire derailed his playoff hopes

Josh Berry entered Sunday’s race at Bristol as one of the drivers vying for their career-first Cup Series championship. But on Lap 77 of the 500-lap event, his hopes were shattered.It all started when the brake rotors of his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Mustang caught fire. Berry’s cockpit was getting filled with smoke, and there was no way he could have continued racing. So he pitted right away.Thankfully, Berry was able to safely exit his car. However, his playoff run was over. The speedster made the playoffs with his regular-season triumph at Las Vegas earlier this season. So this wasn’t the exit he was expecting.Reflecting on the sudden turn of events, the driver told USA Network,“It definitely started smoking a few laps before we pitted. We tried to ride it out a few laps. It was getting pretty bad there. Just so disappointing. That was going to be a lot of fun.&quot;Josh Berry was one of the eight drivers on the lead lap when the mishap took place. He had entered the race as one of the drivers below the cutoff line, so he needed a win or a solid finish to make the Round of 12.Instead, he became the first driver to be eliminated from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Named Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the final feature of the Round of 16 is currently underway. When the race ends, three more drivers will join Berry, as only 12 drivers can advance into the next round.When Josh Berry gave Wood Brothers Racing its 101st win with his Las Vegas sweepJosh Berry got his first shot at being a full-time Cup Series driver last year with Stewart-Haas Racing. But when the team shut down at the end of the season, Berry was left a free agent, looking for his next stop.Wood Brothers Racing, which had just parted ways with former Cup Series driver Harrison Burton, grabbed him immediately. Burton joined the Xfinity Series with AM Racing, and Josh Berry signed a full-time contract with the oldest team in NASCAR.On March 16, 2025, Berry took Wood Brothers Racing to its 101st Cup Series win. It was his first Cup Series victory, which led to Berry making the playoffs for the first time in his racing career.“Everybody with Wood Brothers Racing gave me a great car and we just battled and battled, and man, it was our day,” Josh Berry said after his win. “I just can’t believe it. It was such a battle with Daniel (Suarez) there at the end. Beating and banging at a mile-and-a-half (track) is crazy!”Berry still can contend for a win over the six races leading to the Championship 4 at Phoenix on November 2. For now, all eyes are on Bristol Motor Speedway to see which drivers make it to the next round and who gets eliminated.